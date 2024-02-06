Thankful People

Justin White sat cross-legged on the floor of his mother's home in Patterson, Missouri. As he tinkered with the nuts and bolts of an electric wheelchair, his mother, Vivian, told the story of her survival after a sudden illness claimed her legs and fingers.

In 2012, Vivian had recently stepped away from a long career as a production manager for Sodexo. Over the years, she lived in Kansas City; Columbia, Missouri; Chicago; and Cape Girardeau, where she would be married and raise Justin, her only child.

In February 2012, a day after Vivian had finished hosting her boyfriend Bill Brooks' large family, she said she wasn't feeling well.

"My brain was goofy," Vivian said, recalling the way she had interacted with Bill.

On the morning of Feb. 22 Bill went to work -- for the first time since a prostate surgery -- and she lay down for a nap. The next thing Vivian remembers is waking up in the hospital.

Vivian White cooks dinner Oct. 27 at her home in Patterson, Missouri. Ben Matthews

With a 106-degree fever, she had been taken by helicopter from Patterson to the emergency room at St. Francis Medical Center where she would spend several weeks, many of those in a comatose state.

On March 9, doctors amputated Vivian's legs below the knee, nine fingers at the second knuckle and part of her thumb.

She had developed disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), which the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute defines as "a rare but serious condition that causes abnormal blood clotting throughout the body's blood vessels ... caused by another disease or condition, such as an infection or injury, that makes the body's normal blood clotting process become overactive."

Vivian does not remember much of her time in the hospital, but Justin does.

Unanswered questions

Vivian White laughs as her son, Justin, rides on the back of her electric wheelchair Oct. 27 at her home in Patterson, Missouri. Ben Matthews

When he got the call something had happened to his mom, Justin was at work. He didn't know the details or that his mother had been air-lifted to the hospital. The sky didn't fall -- he said he was used to his parents going to see the doctor. Then 22 years old, Justin went to the hospital, saw his mother and thought she "just had a bad cold."

"It just seemed like she was sick," Justin remembered. "It didn't seem like she was that sick."

Because the deaths of his grandmother, father and grandfather all happened within a short time of one another, Justin had been prepared emotionally to handle his mother's illness.

"I'm not going to worry about something until it happens," Justin said, noting his tendency to "stay cool" until he knows for certain something is wrong.

A few days after she was hospitalized, Justin said doctors put his mom in a medically-induced coma. It was then Justin learned about the DIC that had caused his mom's hands and feet to turn black, her lips purple.

Vivian White sits on the hand-constructured deck that looks out over a creek Oct. 27 2019, at her home in Patterson, Missouri. Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"We didn't have a light at the end of the tunnel at that point," Justin said.

When the bills began piling up, Justin became his mother's power of attorney to make payments on her behalf. With help from her loved ones, Vivian grasped a sharpie and managed to sign the necessary forms. By that time, her fingers had turned black, and though her body temperature was alarmingly high, her limbs felt like ice.

"I said, 'My hands and feet are so cold they hurt,'" Vivian recalled.

Vivian said her doctors didn't know what caused the DIC, nor did the Mayo Clinic, where blood samples were sent.

Once discharged from the ICU, Vivian was moved to Landmark Hospital of Cape Girardeau. After some time and rehabilitation, she returned home with many unanswered questions.

Vivian White poses for a portrait Oct. 27, 2019, at her home in Patterson, Missouri. Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"I had no clue on what to do next," Vivian said. "I don't even think there were any follow-up doctor visits."

Through a friend, Vivian was connected with a father-son duo who owned Bluff Prosthetics and Orthotics in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. In that regard, Vivian said she "lucked out."

"They're just good people, and they care about who they deal with," Vivian said.