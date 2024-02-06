Thankful People

Low points, loved ones and a strong ability to communicate — these are some of the things for which Julian Watkins is most thankful.

Watkins, a 33-year-old Cairo, Illinois, native, has practiced law at multiple levels, before coaching basketball, leading a local not-for-profit and ultimately becoming a life coach in Cape Girardeau.

Despite the titles he’s held, Watkins can recall a time when he wasn’t appreciative of his own abilities and the positions he’s held.

“I think I took a lot of things for granted,” he said. “Once you really take a step back and look at why you are where you are, you’re able to really appreciate the things around you a whole lot more.”

Watkins has seen more than most and experienced more than average. In corporate law, he battled depression that led to drug dependency in the face of mounting challenges and a lack of fulfillment in his career path. Now, he jokingly refers to himself as a “recovering attorney,” a half-hearted moniker speaking to the positive outlook grown through his struggles.

Julian Watkins, originally of Cairo, Illinois, and now Cape Girardeau, poses for a portrait Nov. 13 at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

The road to becoming more appreciative is known to Watkins as self-discovery, a path for which he has immense thanks.

“I honestly could not be more thankful for anything, ’cause just starting on a journey of self-discovery and self-improvement was huge for me, because I was headed in quite the opposite direction. I felt like I had hit a peak and was drifting through expecting to coast out of life. Once I hit rock bottom ... that journey was absolutely necessary.”

Coming out of initial his self-discovery, Watkins found himself operating with what he calls a growth mindset.

“In the growth mindset, you’re going to fail a bunch of times. It’s pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone and being willing to accept failure as a part of the process. If you’re not thankful, it’s not going to work for you.”

He defines thankfulness with one simple word: gratitude. To him, that word must be applied to the totality of a person’s experiences, no matter their impact.

“I think you have to be just as grateful for the negative times as the positive times,” Watkins said. “Am I thankful [negative times] happened? Absolutely, because I’m able to be grateful for the things I have now and just appreciate life.”

In Watkins’ eyes, showing gratitude is a healthy and beneficial product of his maturation.

As a man, Watkins found trouble working through major changes in his private life, including a difficult divorce. These stressors eventually found him returned to Cairo doing janitorial work at his alma mater, where he found life to be much of the same.

The process of growing as a rose from concrete can be hellacious on a person’s psyche, certainly when they feel they’ve begun to wilt from the once proud and colorful bud they were becoming.

Returning home was a big moment in Watkins’ life, yet as he made the transition from corporate law to high school custodian, his depression remained a constant.