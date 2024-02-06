All sections
NewsDecember 25, 2020

Thank-you comes in cake form

Local landlord Paul Caruso decided to hire the services of Stephenie Gardiner, owner of Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau, to create three different cakes in the likeness of the very building she operates out of as a gift to the three organizations that helped them own and re-construct the building in 2018...

Sarah Yenesel
Front, Owner Stephenie Gardiner adds white fondant to the cake at Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Front, Owner Stephenie Gardiner adds white fondant to the cake at Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.Sarah Yenesel

Local landlord Paul Caruso decided to hire the services of Stephenie Gardiner, owner of Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau, to create three different cakes in the likeness of the very building she operates out of as a gift to the three organizations that helped them own and re-construct the building in 2018.

According to Gardiner, each cake took 40 cups of icing, seven batches of fondant, 17 kinds of cake and five fillings.

The first cake is for Columbia Construction Corp., the second for First Missouri State Bank and the third for Area Properties Real Estate. Caruso said all three organizations were part of the process that helped them remodel the building, and they wanted to thank them for that.

