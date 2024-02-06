TGI'F' Top Picks April 15, 2021

Children's Citizen Science Program

Citizen Science Month "Pollinator" program featuring Sci-Starter Citizen Scientists. Learn how you can help scientists research pollinators through this Zoom program. Recommended for ages 4 to 10. Pick up your activity kit and information on how to participate at your local branch. Attendees will have a chance to win prizes. The event is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. For more information, call (573) 243-8141.

11th annual Fault Line Film Festival

Enjoy selections from this short film competition for Midwest university and high school students. Award-winning filmmakers will be honored, attendees will vote for the Audience Choice Award, door prizes will be given away, and refreshments will be served. Festival begins at 4 p.m. Friday at Bedell Performance Hall. For more information, visit www.semo.edu/faultline/.

Milk Mustache Dash 5K and 1-Mile

Milk Mustache Dash 5k & 1 Mile fun run will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at Orchard Elementary School. All proceeds benefit the Jackson R2 Power Pack program.