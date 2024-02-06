All sections
NewsApril 15, 2021
TGI'F' Top Picks April 15, 2021
The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri annual breakfast celebrates those who have dedicated their time and efforts to help our community. We will reflect on last year and talk about our future. It's CPSEMO's mission to maximize resources to improve the lives of individuals, children and families.
Southeast Missourian

CPSEMO's 32nd annual breakfast

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri annual breakfast celebrates those who have dedicated their time and efforts to help our community. We will reflect on last year and talk about our future. It's CPSEMO's mission to maximize resources to improve the lives of individuals, children and families. By doing so it helps us to build strong neighborhoods and communities. The breakfast will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at Osage Centre. This is a free event that is open to the public. Attendees must adhere to social-distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

(573) 651-3747

Children's Citizen Science Program

Citizen Science Month "Pollinator" program featuring Sci-Starter Citizen Scientists. Learn how you can help scientists research pollinators through this Zoom program. Recommended for ages 4 to 10. Pick up your activity kit and information on how to participate at your local branch. Attendees will have a chance to win prizes. The event is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. For more information, call (573) 243-8141.

11th annual Fault Line Film Festival

Enjoy selections from this short film competition for Midwest university and high school students. Award-winning filmmakers will be honored, attendees will vote for the Audience Choice Award, door prizes will be given away, and refreshments will be served. Festival begins at 4 p.m. Friday at Bedell Performance Hall. For more information, visit www.semo.edu/faultline/.

Milk Mustache Dash 5K and 1-Mile

Milk Mustache Dash 5k & 1 Mile fun run will be at 8 a.m. Saturday at Orchard Elementary School. All proceeds benefit the Jackson R2 Power Pack program.

Local News
