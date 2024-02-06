TGI'F' Top Picks 9/3/20

Also at the River Campus, in Crisp Museum, at 1 p.m. Saturday or 4 p.m. Sunday, drop in to celebrate Archaeology Month by making an arrow point necklace. Materials and demonstrations provided. This is free and open to the public for all ages.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Perryville, Missouri, the 2020 Cruise In Pin-Up Contest will be underway at Juste Moi Yoga & Spa, 21 N. Main St. in Perryville.
Interviews and awards will be on the Downtown Main Stage from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $10 for contestants. The event is free to attend.
More info: (573) 768-9290
Sara Edgerton, professor of cello at the university, and Matt Yount, pianist, will present a faculty recital entitled "Bach, Beethoven and Boccherini" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shuck Recital Hall on the River Campus.
Face coverings are required.
Tickets: River Campus Box Office at 518 S. Fountain St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, (573) 651-2265 or at rivercampus.org
Labor Day fireworks will light up the sky over Perryville starting at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Perryville City Park. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Perryville, the event will feature Little Tray's Kettle Corn and music by JR Digital.
