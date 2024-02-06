All sections
NewsSeptember 3, 2020

TGI'F' Top Picks 9/3/20

Also at the River Campus, in Crisp Museum, at 1 p.m. Saturday or 4 p.m. Sunday, drop in to celebrate Archaeology Month by making an arrow point necklace. Materials and demonstrations provided. This is free and open to the public for all ages. From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Perryville, Missouri, the 2020 Cruise In Pin-Up Contest will be underway at Juste Moi Yoga & Spa, 21 N. Main St. in Perryville...

Southeast Missourian
Arrow points like these will be ready for participants in a make and take class on Southeast's River Campus.
Arrow points like these will be ready for participants in a make and take class on Southeast's River Campus.Courtesy of semo.edu

Make and take class

Also at the River Campus, in Crisp Museum, at 1 p.m. Saturday or 4 p.m. Sunday, drop in to celebrate Archaeology Month by making an arrow point necklace. Materials and demonstrations provided. This is free and open to the public for all ages.

Perryville Cruise In

Kelly Hughes waits by vintage cars during the Perryville Pinup contest Sept. 2, 2017, in downtown Perryville.
Kelly Hughes waits by vintage cars during the Perryville Pinup contest Sept. 2, 2017, in downtown Perryville.Southeast Missourian file

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Perryville, Missouri, the 2020 Cruise In Pin-Up Contest will be underway at Juste Moi Yoga & Spa, 21 N. Main St. in Perryville.

Interviews and awards will be on the Downtown Main Stage from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for contestants. The event is free to attend.

More info: (573) 768-9290

Sara Edgerton, left, and Matt Yount
Sara Edgerton, left, and Matt YountCourtesy of semo.edu

Faculty recital

Sara Edgerton, professor of cello at the university, and Matt Yount, pianist, will present a faculty recital entitled "Bach, Beethoven and Boccherini" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shuck Recital Hall on the River Campus.

Face coverings are required.

Tickets: River Campus Box Office at 518 S. Fountain St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, (573) 651-2265 or at rivercampus.org

Perryville fireworks

Labor Day fireworks will light up the sky over Perryville starting at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Perryville City Park. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Perryville, the event will feature Little Tray's Kettle Corn and music by JR Digital.

Local News
