TGI'F' Top Picks 9/3/20

Make and take class

Also at the River Campus, in Crisp Museum, at 1 p.m. Saturday or 4 p.m. Sunday, drop in to celebrate Archaeology Month by making an arrow point necklace. Materials and demonstrations provided. This is free and open to the public for all ages.

Perryville Cruise In

Kelly Hughes waits by vintage cars during the Perryville Pinup contest Sept. 2, 2017, in downtown Perryville. Southeast Missourian file

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Perryville, Missouri, the 2020 Cruise In Pin-Up Contest will be underway at Juste Moi Yoga & Spa, 21 N. Main St. in Perryville.

Interviews and awards will be on the Downtown Main Stage from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for contestants. The event is free to attend.