TGI'F' Top Picks 9/24/20

Virtual Open Mic Night

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold an online-only Open Mic Night from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. Participants are invited to sing a song, read a poem, share a piece of art, or to just enjoy the show.

Registration is online at www.capelibrary.org.

Outdoor Movie Night

Over in Jackson, Riverside Regional Library will hold a free family movie night outside from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 1997 East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson.

More info: www.riversideregionallibrary.org, (573) 243-8141

Ste. Genevieve Encampment

Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve will host a step back in time, with a living history demonstration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 66 S. Main St. in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Colonial crafts demonstrations, children's games and drill instruction will all be on display. Event is free to attend.

More info: www.visitstegen.com, (573) 883-7097

Scott County Central car show

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Scott County Central will hold the fifth annual Car Show to benefit Steampunks, the SCC robotics program for grades 7 through 12. All proceeds will go toward fees and expenses of the 2020-21 First Tech Challenge Season.

Gates open at 8 a.m., trophies awarded at 2 p.m. Classes: car, truck, motorcycle, foreign, rat-rod. Trophies are 1st, 2nd, 3rd for each class, and oldest, farthest distance driven, most creative, tractor and people's choice.

More info: (573) 318-4993, Facebook @Steampunkrobotics