TGI'F' Top Picks 9/24/20

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold an online-only Open Mic Night from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday. Participants are invited to sing a song, read a poem, share a piece of art, or to just enjoy the show.
Registration is online at www.capelibrary.org.
Over in Jackson, Riverside Regional Library will hold a free family movie night outside from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 1997 East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson.
More info: www.riversideregionallibrary.org, (573) 243-8141
Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve will host a step back in time, with a living history demonstration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 66 S. Main St. in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Colonial crafts demonstrations, children's games and drill instruction will all be on display. Event is free to attend.
More info: www.visitstegen.com, (573) 883-7097
Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Scott County Central will hold the fifth annual Car Show to benefit Steampunks, the SCC robotics program for grades 7 through 12. All proceeds will go toward fees and expenses of the 2020-21 First Tech Challenge Season.
Gates open at 8 a.m., trophies awarded at 2 p.m. Classes: car, truck, motorcycle, foreign, rat-rod. Trophies are 1st, 2nd, 3rd for each class, and oldest, farthest distance driven, most creative, tractor and people's choice.
More info: (573) 318-4993, Facebook @Steampunkrobotics
Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus "Sundays at Three" series continues Sunday with an afternoon featuring Southeast Department of Music alumni of the last two decades who will perform string, woodwind and brass numbers.
Music begins at 3 p.m. in Shuck Recital Hall at Southeast's River Campus. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Due to capacity limits, patrons are encouraged to reserve their seats early.
The event will include performances by Southeast graduates Dr. Brooke DeArman on trumpet, Ken DeArman on trombone, Jordan Redd on horn, Matt Yount, Tyson Wunderlich and Christy Roethemeyer-Shinn on piano, Monet Royal on violin, and Rebecca Hill on clarinet.
Tickets: River Campus Box Office at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org
Give your family dog a chance to play at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, 1565 N. Kingshighway, during Doggy Swim Day on Saturday. Times vary based on the dog's weight.
Admission: $10 per dog
Dogs under 25 pounds: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Dogs 25-75 pounds: 2-3 p.m.
Dogs 75+ pounds: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
"We are thrilled to offer this event again this year," Robert Shanahan, aquatic supervisor for the City of Cape Girardeau, said in a news release. "This event is a great way to close out the summer and have the dogs end it with a splash!"
Wristbands can be purchased in advance at the Osage Centre to beat the line. Attendance is limited to 75 dogs per session. All dogs must be on a leash upon entering the facility, and current vaccinations are required. Aggressive dogs will be asked to leave. Up to two humans per dog will be admitted free. Masks are required when entering the facility and when social distancing is not possible on the pool deck.
All proceeds will benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation. Private sessions are available, but space is limited.
More info: (573) 339-6342
