TGI'F' Top Picks 9/17/20

This short hike will include several stops to capture photographs of sights along the way. Program is intended for beginners, but all are welcome. Bring camera phone or full-size camera. Ages 12 and up.
From 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.
More info: www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218, capenc@mdc.mo.gov
Cape Girardeau Public Library will host an online event at 1 p.m. Saturday for a new writers' group. The first meeting will cover the parts of a story, then a writing exercise and sharing work with the group.
This virtual event will take place live via Zoom. Register using a valid email address to receive the link to join in at www.capelibrary.org/event/write-from-the-beginning.
A light-hearted introduction to the symphony, performing a variety of brief selections from the upcoming season. Admission is free. Begins at 3 p.m. Sunday in Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
