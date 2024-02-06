TGI'F' Top Picks 9/17/20

Photography Hike at the Nature Center

This short hike will include several stops to capture photographs of sights along the way. Program is intended for beginners, but all are welcome. Bring camera phone or full-size camera. Ages 12 and up.

From 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

More info: www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218, capenc@mdc.mo.gov

Write from the Beginning

Cape Girardeau Public Library will host an online event at 1 p.m. Saturday for a new writers' group. The first meeting will cover the parts of a story, then a writing exercise and sharing work with the group.