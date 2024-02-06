All sections
NewsSeptember 17, 2020

TGI'F' Top Picks 9/17/20

This short hike will include several stops to capture photographs of sights along the way. Program is intended for beginners, but all are welcome. Bring camera phone or full-size camera. Ages 12 and up. From 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau...

Photography Hike at the Nature Center

This short hike will include several stops to capture photographs of sights along the way. Program is intended for beginners, but all are welcome. Bring camera phone or full-size camera. Ages 12 and up.

From 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

More info: www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218, capenc@mdc.mo.gov

Write from the Beginning

Cape Girardeau Public Library will host an online event at 1 p.m. Saturday for a new writers' group. The first meeting will cover the parts of a story, then a writing exercise and sharing work with the group.

This virtual event will take place live via Zoom. Register using a valid email address to receive the link to join in at www.capelibrary.org/event/write-from-the-beginning.

Participants trek through the rain in Cape Girardeau S on Sept. 16, 2012, during the City of Roses half marathon and 5k.
Participants trek through the rain in Cape Girardeau S on Sept. 16, 2012, during the City of Roses half marathon and 5k.Southeast Missourian File

Walks

  • The 40th annual City of Roses Half Marathon and 5K will be held starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
  • The 2020 Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer's starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants may walk in their own neighborhoods and participate remotely. Register at www.act.alz.org/cape.

Southeast's River Campus presents 'Symphony Sampler'

A light-hearted introduction to the symphony, performing a variety of brief selections from the upcoming season. Admission is free. Begins at 3 p.m. Sunday in Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

