TGI'F' Top Picks 9/10/20

Virtual pawpaw picking

From 10 to 10:30 a.m. today [Sept. 10], join the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for this free, online event for ages 12 years and up. Learn all about pawpaws, their history and how to harvest them, in the virtual pawpaw patch.

More info: www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218, capenc@mdc.mo.gov

Catapult After Hours

The After Hours: Conversations on Art and Culture series opens the 2020-2021 season tonight [Sept. 10] with this semester's topic, "The Business of Art: Artists as Entrepreneurs."

The event, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Catapult Creative House, will feature Jean Rissover, owner and operator of E*KleK*Tix Gallery and Studio in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. The event will also be available on Zoom at www.semo.zoom.us/j/98206798595.

In her presentation, "Running a Small Gallery for Fun If Not Profit," Rissover will focus on her experiences as an entrepreneur. She will explore non-financial reasons for opening a gallery space; the gallery as a space for promoting the arts in the community; and the role of a gallery in the encouragement of local artists.

Lectures are free and open to the public, and take place at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Catapult is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

More info: Leah Powers, lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 290-5372.