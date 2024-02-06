TGI'F' Top Picks 9/10/20

From 10 to 10:30 a.m. today [Sept. 10], join the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for this free, online event for ages 12 years and up. Learn all about pawpaws, their history and how to harvest them, in the virtual pawpaw patch.
More info: www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218, capenc@mdc.mo.gov
The After Hours: Conversations on Art and Culture series opens the 2020-2021 season tonight [Sept. 10] with this semester's topic, "The Business of Art: Artists as Entrepreneurs."
The event, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Catapult Creative House, will feature Jean Rissover, owner and operator of E*KleK*Tix Gallery and Studio in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. The event will also be available on Zoom at www.semo.zoom.us/j/98206798595.
In her presentation, "Running a Small Gallery for Fun If Not Profit," Rissover will focus on her experiences as an entrepreneur. She will explore non-financial reasons for opening a gallery space; the gallery as a space for promoting the arts in the community; and the role of a gallery in the encouragement of local artists.
Lectures are free and open to the public, and take place at 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Catapult is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
More info: Leah Powers, lepowers@semo.edu or (573) 290-5372.
Quilt fiction author and quilt appraisal expert Ann Hazelwood will be at the Lutheran Heritage Center, 75 Church St. in Altenburg, Missouri, for a book signing and special quilt display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Hazelwood, a Perry County native, will sign copies of the first book in her latest series, set in Door County, Wisconsin, according to a news release.
The book, "Quilters of the Door," will be available for purchase at the event.
During the book signing, the Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum will have a quilt exhibit featuring 18 fall-themed quilts from the National Quilt Museum, on display through Nov. 1.
More info: (573) 824-6070
Associate professor of horn Nicholas Kenney will perform his favorite music, composers and styles for the horn, joined by pianist and director of choral activities Barbara Lamont, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
Tickets: River Campus Box Office in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, (573) 651-2265, www.rivercampus.org
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.