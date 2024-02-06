All sections
August 27, 2020

TGI'F' Top Picks 8/27/20

Night Hike at the Nature Center

Join staff for a one-mile, after-hours adventure on the Cape Girardeau Nature Center trails from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. Please bring a flashlight and suitable shoes. All ages welcome, but be aware that trails are hilly and can be challenging. Social distancing and the use of masks will be required

Southeast Missourian

Night Hike at the Nature Center

Join staff for a one-mile, after-hours adventure on the Cape Girardeau Nature Center trails from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Please bring a flashlight and suitable shoes. All ages welcome, but be aware that trails are hilly and can be challenging. Social distancing and the use of masks will be required.

Register: www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents

More info: (573) 290-5218, CapeNC@mdc.mo.gov

Tacos and Tunes at Annie Laurie's

Stop by the back parking lot at Annie Laurie's, 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for tacos and treats from Sabrosos Taco Truck and entertainment from musical guest and Paducah, Kentucky, artist Johnathan Len.

Brian Free & Assurance Concert

Head to the Jackson City Park band shell, 542 West Independence in Jackson, at 7 p.m. Saturday for a concert featuring Brian Free and Assurance, sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. No ticket needed; donations accepted. In case of rain, the concert will be canceled.

Masking and social distancing required.

Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta

The 6th Annual Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta presented by Farmers Insurance at Cape Splash from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cape Splash, 1565 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. All net proceeds will go to the Special Olympics of Southeast Missouri. Three races will be held this year: First State Community Bank BIG Quacker Adult Race; Cape Electrical Supply BIG Chief Business Battle Race & Bank of Missouri Ducks WILD Kids Race!

Ducks for the Adult and Kids' race are $5 each or a Quack Pack (6 ducks) for $25. Each duck purchased grants water park entry to one person.

More info: www.CapeWestRotary.org/DuckRace, (573) 651-5053

'All Nite Skate' premiere

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, "All Nite Skate" film will premiere online on Vimeo. Filmmaker and Jackson native Nick Murphy's Spoon Pictures will host the free movie, shot on location, partially in Jackson.

The movie is free to screen. The Vimeo app is available online. Spoon Pictures has a Vimeo channel at www.vimeo.com/channels/spoonpictures.

Soundtrack available on Spotify.

