TGI'F' Top Picks 8/27/20

Night Hike at the Nature Center

Join staff for a one-mile, after-hours adventure on the Cape Girardeau Nature Center trails from 8 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Please bring a flashlight and suitable shoes. All ages welcome, but be aware that trails are hilly and can be challenging. Social distancing and the use of masks will be required.

Register: www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents

More info: (573) 290-5218, CapeNC@mdc.mo.gov

Tacos and Tunes at Annie Laurie's

Stop by the back parking lot at Annie Laurie's, 536 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for tacos and treats from Sabrosos Taco Truck and entertainment from musical guest and Paducah, Kentucky, artist Johnathan Len.

Brian Free & Assurance Concert

Head to the Jackson City Park band shell, 542 West Independence in Jackson, at 7 p.m. Saturday for a concert featuring Brian Free and Assurance, sponsored by Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. No ticket needed; donations accepted. In case of rain, the concert will be canceled.