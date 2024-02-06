All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 9, 2020
TGI'F' Top Picks 7/9/20
Renowned blues guitarist Mike Zito brings his Social Distancing Tour 2020 to Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10. Info: (573) 335-4447 or visit Facebook @happyslapowitz. This 13-city tour includes stops in Kansas City, Missouri; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Sarasota and Boca Raton, Florida. Zito's new album, "Quarantine Blues," recently hit music stands...
Southeast Missourian
Mike Zito
Mike Zito

Mike Zito: Social Distancing Tour 2020

Renowned blues guitarist Mike Zito brings his Social Distancing Tour 2020 to Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10. Info: (573) 335-4447 or visit Facebook @happyslapowitz. This 13-city tour includes stops in Kansas City, Missouri; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Sarasota and Boca Raton, Florida. Zito's new album, "Quarantine Blues," recently hit music stands.

William H. Thielen: The Voices in My Head art show

Two- and three-dimensional mixed-media works depict tension that is created when opposites are thrust together -- the opposites need each other to define each other. The composition, sometimes simple, other times complex, reflects society. The mixing of materials further complicates the tension between the extremes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Artist William Thielen will give a talk at 5:30 p.m. Friday inside the opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibit is available through Aug. 23. More info: www.williamhthielen.com, www.semo.edu/museum

William Thielen, "untitled" No. 904 (locked in place), 2018, acrylic on canvas and felt. Thielen's work will be on display at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus through Aug. 23.
William Thielen, "untitled" No. 904 (locked in place), 2018, acrylic on canvas and felt. Thielen's work will be on display at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus through Aug. 23.Retrieved from semo.edu

Pop-Up Movie: Elf

Christmas in July with "Elf" from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park, 1400 Broadway. Food truck vendors and activities start at 8 p.m., and the movie begins at 9 p.m. Sponsored by The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Parks & Recreation Foundation, P&G, Saint Francis Healthcare System, First State Community Bank and Kidd's. More info: (573) 339-6340 or www.cityofcape.org/moviesinthepark

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy