TGI'F' Top Picks 7/9/20

Mike Zito: Social Distancing Tour 2020

Renowned blues guitarist Mike Zito brings his Social Distancing Tour 2020 to Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10. Info: (573) 335-4447 or visit Facebook @happyslapowitz. This 13-city tour includes stops in Kansas City, Missouri; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Sarasota and Boca Raton, Florida. Zito's new album, "Quarantine Blues," recently hit music stands.

William H. Thielen: The Voices in My Head art show

Two- and three-dimensional mixed-media works depict tension that is created when opposites are thrust together -- the opposites need each other to define each other. The composition, sometimes simple, other times complex, reflects society. The mixing of materials further complicates the tension between the extremes.