TGI'F' Top Picks 7/9/20

Renowned blues guitarist Mike Zito brings his Social Distancing Tour 2020 to Rude Dog Pub, 123 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets: $10. Info: (573) 335-4447 or visit Facebook @happyslapowitz. This 13-city tour includes stops in Kansas City, Missouri; Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Sarasota and Boca Raton, Florida. Zito's new album, "Quarantine Blues," recently hit music stands.
Two- and three-dimensional mixed-media works depict tension that is created when opposites are thrust together -- the opposites need each other to define each other. The composition, sometimes simple, other times complex, reflects society. The mixing of materials further complicates the tension between the extremes.
Artist William Thielen will give a talk at 5:30 p.m. Friday inside the opening reception from 4 to 8 p.m. at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The exhibit is available through Aug. 23. More info: www.williamhthielen.com, www.semo.edu/museum
Christmas in July with "Elf" from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Cape Girardeau's Capaha Park, 1400 Broadway. Food truck vendors and activities start at 8 p.m., and the movie begins at 9 p.m. Sponsored by The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, City of Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, Parks & Recreation Foundation, P&G, Saint Francis Healthcare System, First State Community Bank and Kidd's. More info: (573) 339-6340 or www.cityofcape.org/moviesinthepark
