TGI'F' Top Picks 7/30/20

"The Goonies" will be the feature presentation at Pop-Up Movie Night from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Capaha Park, 1400 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Food truck vendors and activities start at 8 p.m., show at 9.
More info: (573) 339-6340
Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang and singer/songwriter Mike Meyer will perform at this free concert, 1 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Admission and refreshments are free -- no alcohol.
