TGI'F' Top Picks 7/30/20

Gospel, Bluegrass, Folk concert

Janie Brown and the Chestnut Mountain Gang and singer/songwriter Mike Meyer will perform at this free concert, 1 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Admission and refreshments are free -- no alcohol.

