TGIF Top Picks 7/16/20

The Jackson Municipal Band will host the Whitewater Bluegrass Band tonight at 7 p.m. at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson City Park.
Don't forget the farmers market in the West Park Mall parking lot today at noon, and the Cape Riverfront Market from 8 am. to noon Saturday. The Riverfront Market has moved back to 35 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
