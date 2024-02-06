TGI'F' Top Picks 6/25/20

Cape Girardeau Public Library will host internationally known story performer and teaching artist Bobby Norfolk in a free, online event from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday via Facebook Live.
Norfolk is a three-time Emmy Award winner, multiple Parents' Choice Gold and Silver Award winner, and a National Storytelling Network Oracle Award recipient is one of the most popular and dynamic story-educators in America today.
This engaging performance combines myths, folk tales, progressive rap, mime, and poetry in a celebration of cultural diversity. This one-man theater and comedy performance dazzles young and old alike with dynamic sound effects, lively animation, and unlimited energy.
This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Missouri State Library.
More info: Facebook @capelibrary
This week, the event features Scott Holt. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, refreshments and personal distancing mindset for the event. It's from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday in Jackson City Park, 800 Stoneyledge in Jackson for your GPS.
A show to benefit the Chaffee VFW Post 3127 building fund will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Chaffee VFW Hall, 217 S. Frisco St. (Route A) in Chaffee, Missouri. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concession stand will be open. Scheduled entertainers include Classy Chassy Country (Becki & Leroy), Dave Barberis, Don Hester, Steve Parker, Debra Parker, Jack Hargraves, Joy Teson, Mike Teson, John Schott. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 12. Under 6: no admission fee.