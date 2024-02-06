TGI'F' Top Picks 6/25/20

Storyteller featured in online event

Cape Girardeau Public Library will host internationally known story performer and teaching artist Bobby Norfolk in a free, online event from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday via Facebook Live.

Norfolk is a three-time Emmy Award winner, multiple Parents' Choice Gold and Silver Award winner, and a National Storytelling Network Oracle Award recipient is one of the most popular and dynamic story-educators in America today.

This engaging performance combines myths, folk tales, progressive rap, mime, and poetry in a celebration of cultural diversity. This one-man theater and comedy performance dazzles young and old alike with dynamic sound effects, lively animation, and unlimited energy.

This program was made possible in part by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Missouri State Library.