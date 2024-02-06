TGIF Top Picks 6/18/20

Don't forget Rockin' the Rock Garden in Jackson City Park (near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge). This week's free concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday features musician Wayne Givens.
Speaking of music Friday night, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Bayou Bar and Grill, 6611 County Road 532 in Pocahontas, is hosting a band whose appearance was canceled earlier this season: Just Us.
Live jazz at Apple Creek Winery from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday with Lindsey & Landon, musical duo from Cape Girardeau. Find the winery at 1930 County Road 401 in Friedheim, Missouri.
St. Louis group Dueling Pianos returns to Dogwood Social House, 80 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau, from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
From 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau, Cage of Honor 79 will be held. This mized martial arts fighting spectacle returns with action packed fighting. Tickets available at fightforhonor.com.
