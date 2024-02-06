TGIF Top Picks 6/18/20

Live music in ... Jackson

Don't forget Rockin' the Rock Garden in Jackson City Park (near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge). This week's free concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday features musician Wayne Givens.

... Pocahontas

Speaking of music Friday night, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Bayou Bar and Grill, 6611 County Road 532 in Pocahontas, is hosting a band whose appearance was canceled earlier this season: Just Us.