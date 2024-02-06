All sections
NewsJune 11, 2020

TGIF top picks 6/11/20

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Jackson City Park bandshell, special guests Steel Blossoms will perform with the municipal band. Steel Blossoms' Sara Zebly and Hayley Prosser are artists and former elementary school teachers who met by chance at a festival when each was performing in separate groups, recognized as instant chemistry and a shared perspective, according to the Facebook event page. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments for this free evening of entertainment...

Southeast Missourian
Steel Blossoms are shown in this undated publicity photo.
Steel Blossoms are shown in this undated publicity photo.Submitted

Jackson Municipal Band

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Jackson City Park bandshell, special guests Steel Blossoms will perform with the municipal band. Steel Blossoms' Sara Zebly and Hayley Prosser are artists and former elementary school teachers who met by chance at a festival when each was performing in separate groups, recognized as instant chemistry and a shared perspective, according to the Facebook event page. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments for this free evening of entertainment.

Rockin' the Rock Garden

Also in Jackson City Park, near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge, Rockin' the Rock Garden will be held starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Steel Blossoms will perform there too.

Cape River Heritage Museum open this weekend

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Cape River Heritage Museum will open their doors to the public. New exhibits include: A new River room with exhibits of boats and the Mississippi River; Girardeau exhibits; and the Southeast Missouri State University Historic Preservation class has a new exhibit featuring major historic Cape Girardeau businesses.

Union County, Illinois, museum reopens

The Union County Museum, 118 S. Appleknocker in Cobden, Illinois, has reopened, as has the shop for the benefit of the museum. Regular hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Friday afternoons by chance. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Special exhibits include one on the Producer's Dairy of Anna, Illinois, a long-time business operated by the Brown family. The other featured exhibit is on the life of Mary Logan, wife of John A. Logan of Murphysboro, Illinois.

More info: (618) 893-2865

Lindsey & Landon at Apple Creek Winery

Apple Creek Winery at 1930 County Road 401 in Friedheim will host jazz by Lindsey Grojean and Landon Schnurbusch -- Lindsey & Landon -- from 2 to 5 p.m. this Saturday. The outdoor show will allow for social distancing.

Local News
