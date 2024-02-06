TGIF top picks 6/11/20

Jackson Municipal Band

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Jackson City Park bandshell, special guests Steel Blossoms will perform with the municipal band. Steel Blossoms' Sara Zebly and Hayley Prosser are artists and former elementary school teachers who met by chance at a festival when each was performing in separate groups, recognized as instant chemistry and a shared perspective, according to the Facebook event page. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments for this free evening of entertainment.

Rockin' the Rock Garden

Also in Jackson City Park, near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge, Rockin' the Rock Garden will be held starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Steel Blossoms will perform there too.

Cape River Heritage Museum open this weekend

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Cape River Heritage Museum will open their doors to the public. New exhibits include: A new River room with exhibits of boats and the Mississippi River; Girardeau exhibits; and the Southeast Missouri State University Historic Preservation class has a new exhibit featuring major historic Cape Girardeau businesses.