TGIF top picks 6/11/20

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Jackson City Park bandshell, special guests Steel Blossoms will perform with the municipal band. Steel Blossoms' Sara Zebly and Hayley Prosser are artists and former elementary school teachers who met by chance at a festival when each was performing in separate groups, recognized as instant chemistry and a shared perspective, according to the Facebook event page. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments for this free evening of entertainment.
Also in Jackson City Park, near the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge, Rockin' the Rock Garden will be held starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Steel Blossoms will perform there too.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Cape River Heritage Museum will open their doors to the public. New exhibits include: A new River room with exhibits of boats and the Mississippi River; Girardeau exhibits; and the Southeast Missouri State University Historic Preservation class has a new exhibit featuring major historic Cape Girardeau businesses.
The Union County Museum, 118 S. Appleknocker in Cobden, Illinois, has reopened, as has the shop for the benefit of the museum. Regular hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Friday afternoons by chance. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Special exhibits include one on the Producer's Dairy of Anna, Illinois, a long-time business operated by the Brown family. The other featured exhibit is on the life of Mary Logan, wife of John A. Logan of Murphysboro, Illinois.
More info: (618) 893-2865
Apple Creek Winery at 1930 County Road 401 in Friedheim will host jazz by Lindsey Grojean and Landon Schnurbusch -- Lindsey & Landon -- from 2 to 5 p.m. this Saturday. The outdoor show will allow for social distancing.
