TGI'F' Top Picks 5/28/20

Fans of live music at wineries, you are in luck. At Apple Creek Winery, 1930 County Road 401 in Friedheim, Missouri, not one but two musical acts are set to take the stage. Mudpuppy plays from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1:30 to 4:30, blues musician Ivas John will appear. You might remember Ivas from the Cross Rivers Blues Fest in downtown Cape Girardeau, among many other appearances.
From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, uptown Jackson merchants are throwing a party, and you're invited. The picnic includes wine tastings with Barrel 131, outside tables at Tractors, and shopping at the merchants' stores.
No matter how much you think you know about gardening, chances are a couple of myths have sneaked in. Sven Svenson, professor at Southeast Missouri State University, will match up known science with many common gardening stories.
The class is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 South Westend Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, part of the Garden Workshop Series by the city's parks and recreation department.
Space is limited for each class. Registration is requested at www.cityofcape.org/adultclasses or (573) 339-6340.
Next Friday, the first Friday of June, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold First Friday, a monthly celebration of the arts featuring galleries and businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau. More information will be on Facebook @ArtsCouncilOfSoutheastMissouri.
