TGI'F' Top Picks 4/8/21

'Singin' in the Rain'

Notre Dame Regional High School presents "Singin' in the Rain." Watch the production from anywhere with an internet connection. Performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For ticket information, visit www.notredamehighschool.org/musical or call (573) 335-6772.

First Friday with the Arts

As part of April First Friday, the Arts Council will host the opening reception for Demos, a solo exhibition of works by Chris Wubbena. Inspired by classical figurative sculpture along with geologic and Neolithic rock formations, Demos takes a closer look at the individual, the person,and the weight they assume. The abstracted figurative forms exist in a state of perpetual action and reaction as their steel bodies construct, erode, and twist under large, painted, rocklike masses. The painted, layered histories on two-dimensional panels and accumulated atop the figurative forms, inspired by ancient glyphs, contemporary tags and symbolic stencils, are considered and reconsidered within the contextual moment, expressing the here and the now with the use of text and imagery. Under the weight of ever-changing burdens, the demos stand in the moment infinito, unfinished, in their own admix realities of civilization. Chris Wubbena holds an MFA in Art with a Sculpture Emphasis from San Francisco State University and a BFA in Art with a Sculpture Emphasis and a Creative Writing Minor from the University of Northern Iowa. He is currently a tenured professor of Sculpture at Southeast Missouri State University. His work has been exhibited in outdoor and indoor exhibitions throughout the United States. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.