All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 8, 2021

TGI'F' Top Picks 4/8/21

Notre Dame Regional High School presents "Singin' in the Rain." Watch the production from anywhere with an internet connection. Performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For ticket information, visit notredamehighschool.org/musical or call (573) 335-6772...

Southeast Missourian

'Singin' in the Rain'

Notre Dame Regional High School presents "Singin' in the Rain." Watch the production from anywhere with an internet connection. Performances will be 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For ticket information, visit www.notredamehighschool.org/musical or call (573) 335-6772.

First Friday with the Arts

As part of April First Friday, the Arts Council will host the opening reception for Demos, a solo exhibition of works by Chris Wubbena. Inspired by classical figurative sculpture along with geologic and Neolithic rock formations, Demos takes a closer look at the individual, the person,and the weight they assume. The abstracted figurative forms exist in a state of perpetual action and reaction as their steel bodies construct, erode, and twist under large, painted, rocklike masses. The painted, layered histories on two-dimensional panels and accumulated atop the figurative forms, inspired by ancient glyphs, contemporary tags and symbolic stencils, are considered and reconsidered within the contextual moment, expressing the here and the now with the use of text and imagery. Under the weight of ever-changing burdens, the demos stand in the moment infinito, unfinished, in their own admix realities of civilization. Chris Wubbena holds an MFA in Art with a Sculpture Emphasis from San Francisco State University and a BFA in Art with a Sculpture Emphasis and a Creative Writing Minor from the University of Northern Iowa. He is currently a tenured professor of Sculpture at Southeast Missouri State University. His work has been exhibited in outdoor and indoor exhibitions throughout the United States. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Celebrating the photography of Marsha Sander

Marsha Sander of Photography in Grace will be honored at a closing reception for her photography exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. Jackson. This collection of photography features regional photographs, national park landscapes and nature studies. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Masks and social distancing are required. Call (573) 979-5170 for more information.

'Being Basie'

This final concert of the jazz season will showcase Southeast's Jazz Lab and Studio Ensembles presenting a spirited program showcasing the music of the legendary Count Basie. Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy