TGI'F' Top Picks 4/1/21

'A Moment' Student Artist of the Month Exhibit

"A Moment," featuring photographs by Southeast Missouri State University student artist Lloyd Fletchall, is available for viewing through April 3 at Southeast's Catapult Creative House. The exhibition is on display on the second floor of Catapult Creative House, and an exhibition reception is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Friday. His photography, videography and drawings typically address contemporary socio-political issues. However, in "A Moment," Fletchall refocuses his lens on moments of spacious beauty and solitude. The photographic results allow the viewer the space to breathe and to remember what it means to rejoice in nature.

Living History Saturdays

History comes alive in historic Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, on Saturdays. Beginning this month, enjoy "Hands-On History" presentations, demonstrations, music and craft activities at historic sites. Take a free walking tour and learn about fascinating aspects of historic Ste. Genevieve. Enjoy the ambiance created by costumed strollers and various musicians and crafters on hand to greet visitors. Children can try throwing a tomahawk, "shop" in a vintage store or "attend" a French school.