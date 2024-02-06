All sections
NewsApril 1, 2021

TGI'F' Top Picks 4/1/21

"A Moment," featuring photographs by Southeast Missouri State University student artist Lloyd Fletchall, is available for viewing through April 3 at Southeast's Catapult Creative House. The exhibition is on display on the second floor of Catapult Creative House, and an exhibition reception is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. ...

'A Moment' Student Artist of the Month Exhibit

"A Moment," featuring photographs by Southeast Missouri State University student artist Lloyd Fletchall, is available for viewing through April 3 at Southeast's Catapult Creative House. The exhibition is on display on the second floor of Catapult Creative House, and an exhibition reception is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Friday. His photography, videography and drawings typically address contemporary socio-political issues. However, in "A Moment," Fletchall refocuses his lens on moments of spacious beauty and solitude. The photographic results allow the viewer the space to breathe and to remember what it means to rejoice in nature.

Living History Saturdays

History comes alive in historic Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, on Saturdays. Beginning this month, enjoy "Hands-On History" presentations, demonstrations, music and craft activities at historic sites. Take a free walking tour and learn about fascinating aspects of historic Ste. Genevieve. Enjoy the ambiance created by costumed strollers and various musicians and crafters on hand to greet visitors. Children can try throwing a tomahawk, "shop" in a vintage store or "attend" a French school.

After-school art and reading activities

Come out for two free back-to-back afterschool activities. Conextion Community Resource Center has partnered with Cape Central Middle School and Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Middle and Secondary Education, including the SEMO Arts Council, to offer a fun and educational experience for your students who attend CMS. The activities will last for four weeks directly after school in the CMS Cafeteria. Space is limited. No transportation provided. Call (573) 803-1210 for more information.

Spring into Dance 2021

Spring into Dance will feature an original dance work by nationally recognized choreographer, Joshua Blake Carter. Carter danced seven seasons with Giordano Dance Chicago and is now director of the second company, Giordano II. Throughout his career, Carter's choreographic work has been commissioned by several dance companies and has won numerous awards. The concert will also showcase a variety of original works by faculty choreographers and select student choreographers. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Thursay through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at www.RiverCampus.org.

