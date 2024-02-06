TGI'F' Top Picks 3/18/21

Immaculate Conception School Spring Fling 2021 online dinner auction

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold its 2021 Spring Fling virtually. The theme is "Fly with the eagles." The online auction will be held through Saturday. The carry-out dinner will be held Saturday, and pickup times are 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal includes kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, sides and dessert. Tickets for the auction and dinner are sold separately and can be purchased at www.springfling.lovewhatic.com. For questions or more information, call Sarah at (573) 837-7712.

Saxony Drama Presents: 'High School Musical'

"High School Musical On Stage" is based on the Disney Channel Original Movie centering around the Albuquerque, New Mexico, fictional East High School and its students, circa 2006. The production will be at the Perry Park Center in Perryville at 7 p.m. Friday, at 7 p.m. and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Saxony Office at (573) 204-7555. Tickets are $10 each.