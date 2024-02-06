All sections
March 18, 2021

TGI'F' Top Picks 3/18/21

Southeast Missourian

Immaculate Conception School Spring Fling 2021 online dinner auction

Immaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold its 2021 Spring Fling virtually. The theme is "Fly with the eagles." The online auction will be held through Saturday. The carry-out dinner will be held Saturday, and pickup times are 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal includes kettle beef, chicken and dumplings, sides and dessert. Tickets for the auction and dinner are sold separately and can be purchased at www.springfling.lovewhatic.com. For questions or more information, call Sarah at (573) 837-7712.

Saxony Drama Presents: 'High School Musical'

"High School Musical On Stage" is based on the Disney Channel Original Movie centering around the Albuquerque, New Mexico, fictional East High School and its students, circa 2006. The production will be at the Perry Park Center in Perryville at 7 p.m. Friday, at 7 p.m. and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Saxony Office at (573) 204-7555. Tickets are $10 each.

SEMO Market

SEMO Market is a free outdoor market with a variety of vendors, which may include food trucks, jewelry, crafts, plants, books etc. It is open to the public and is sponsored by SEMO students. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Cape Parks: mother son game night

Moms, grab your sons and bring them to a night full of fun from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Food and refreshments will be provided. Dress attire is active wear and tennis shoes. Registration is $17 per person through Friday. No tickets will be sold day of. There will be a limit of 750 tickets sold. For more information call (573) 339-6341. Purchase tickets at the Sportsplex, A. C. Brase Arena or online at www.cityofcape.org/mothersongamenight.

Percussion Ensemble Theatre Concert and Studio Recital

A more intimate performance venue for the Southeast Percussion Ensemble will have the audience experiencing percussive energy from a new perspective. The concert will be Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau.

Local News
