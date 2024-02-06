TGIF Top Picks 2/7/20

Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival

The annual Clark Terry Jazz Festival gets underway tonight at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

This premier jazz festival showcases excellent student musicians and guest artists from around the nation, all contributing to a vibrant festival of jazz and the celebration of music performance and education.

A jazz gala concert featuring both of Southeast's big bands is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight.