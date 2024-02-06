TGIF Top Picks 2/7/20

The annual Clark Terry Jazz Festival gets underway tonight at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
This premier jazz festival showcases excellent student musicians and guest artists from around the nation, all contributing to a vibrant festival of jazz and the celebration of music performance and education.
A jazz gala concert featuring both of Southeast's big bands is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight.
This year's guests include Craig Fraedrich, Michael Goldsmith, Rick Haydon and Emmett Goods.
Tickets: rivercampus.org, (573) 651-2265
Poet Lee Ann Roripaugh will be reading her poetry on the Southeast Missouri State University campus at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in Crisp Hall, room 105. The event is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.
Lee Ann Roripaugh's most recent book is "tsunami vs. the fukushima 50" (Milkweed Editions, 2019). The South Dakota State Poet Laureate from 2015-2019, Roripaugh is a professor of English at the University of South Dakota, where she serves as Director of Creative Writing and Editor-in-Chief of South Dakota Review.
