TGI'F' Top Picks 2/4/21

The Endless Junkmail Scroll & Other Trashformational Artworks

The Endless Junkmail Scroll & Other Trashformational Artworks is an installation and interactive site by Vernita Nemec, will be on display Friday though March 26 at Southeast Missouri State University's Catapult Creative House. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Nemec, also known by the performance name Vernita N'Cognita, is a visual artist, performance artist, curator and arts activist based in New York City where she has lived since 1965. She was born in Painesville, Ohio, and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Ohio University in 1964. She is known for her soft stuffed sculpture, collages, artist's books, photographs and installations. "The Endless Junkmail Scroll Installation" is an interactive site that hangs from the ceiling and twists through space, requiring the viewer to walk beneath and through it. In addition to the exhibition, Nemec will give a recorded artist's talk at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 on Zoom as a part of the "After Hours: Conversations on Art and Culture Lecture Series" at Catapult Creative House." The exhibition, opening reception and artist's talk are free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Attendees are welcome to tour the entire Catapult facilities including the Southeast's Department of Art and Design students' studios and gallery, which currently feature multimedia work by Southeast student artist Ashlyn Kinman. Visitors are also invited to browse the merchandise in the Shoppe, which features student work and local business products. The exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Virtual Books Talks

Join the library staff as we read and share books we love. Tune in via Facebook Live to say hello, ask questions and let us know what books you are reading. This is a virtual event. Join at www.facebook.com/capelibrary/live from 1230 to 1 p.m. Friday. For more information, call (573) 334-5279