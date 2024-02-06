TGIF Top Picks 2/21/20

Underberg House Concert tonight

Hector Anchondo Band will perform a house concert at 7 p.m. tonight at the Underberg House. He's on his Collective Consciousness tour, fresh from a win at the International Blues Challenge in January, a chart-topping CD, "Roll the Dice," and being twice named as Omaha's best blues band of the year.

Anchondo and his three-piece touring band will perform some great rock 'n' roll-style blues.

Bring your favorite beverage and a $10 to $12 (suggested) donation.

Reservations are requested. Contact (573) 270-1009 or houseconcerts@hotmail.com