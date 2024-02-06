TGIF Top Picks 2/21/20

Don't forget Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization's February Annual event tomorrow, Saturday, on Court Street in uptown Jackson. Mobile glassblowing studio Aunt Gladys II will roll into town, and Nadine Saylor, instructor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, and her students will provide glassblowing demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food trucks, including The German Cook, will be serving up great food, and the Cape Girardeau County History Center will have glasswork on display at 102 S. High St.
Hector Anchondo Band will perform a house concert at 7 p.m. tonight at the Underberg House. He's on his Collective Consciousness tour, fresh from a win at the International Blues Challenge in January, a chart-topping CD, "Roll the Dice," and being twice named as Omaha's best blues band of the year.
Anchondo and his three-piece touring band will perform some great rock 'n' roll-style blues.
Bring your favorite beverage and a $10 to $12 (suggested) donation.
Reservations are requested. Contact (573) 270-1009 or houseconcerts@hotmail.com
