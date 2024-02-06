TGI'F' Top Picks 2/11/21

Historic Downtown Sikeston will be hosting 2021 Chocolate Walk on Friday and Saturday during regular business hours in some Downtown stores. This year, participating merchants will have chocolates to sample, some will have in-store specials, and customers can register in each participating store for a chance to win a gift basket from participating merchants worth more than $300 and two tickets to Downtown St. Patrick's Day event. The merchants participating will have red and pink balloons outside there store to identify themselves.
The Scott City Knights of Columbus is hosting a pork steak dinner to benefit Special Olympics. This event is sponsored by H-Farms and will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Scott City lower hall. Serving pork steak, baked potato and beans for $10. Order dinners in advance by calling Gary, (573) 576-6451.
Featuring Drs. Barb Lamont, Sophia Han, and Zach Stern, this will be a Valentine's Day recital of star-crossed lovers of the musical instrument world: violin and saxophone, tied together by the piano. Featuring the works of Felix Mendelssohn, Adolf Busch, and Evan Chambers, this promises to be a romantic afternoon. The event is 3 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Leslie Jones, contralto, and Matt Yount, piano, will revisit beloved songs from early in the vocal training process. While these pieces are accessible to young singers, they grow richer over time spent and life lived. Join us as we explore them anew. The event is 6 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau.
As part of Black History Month, this film is about the shooting in 2014 of a Black teen by a white copy. This tragic death shook America and started the Black Lives Matter Movement. The movie reveals the truth of systematic racism and the death of Michael Brown. The screening will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Theater on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
— From staff reports