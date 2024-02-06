TGI'F' Top Picks 2/11/21

'Come Down Heavy: A Valentine's Day Recital'

Featuring Drs. Barb Lamont, Sophia Han, and Zach Stern, this will be a Valentine's Day recital of star-crossed lovers of the musical instrument world: violin and saxophone, tied together by the piano. Featuring the works of Felix Mendelssohn, Adolf Busch, and Evan Chambers, this promises to be a romantic afternoon. The event is 3 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau.

'Songs My Teacher Taught Me'

Leslie Jones, contralto, and Matt Yount, piano, will revisit beloved songs from early in the vocal training process. While these pieces are accessible to young singers, they grow richer over time spent and life lived. Join us as we explore them anew. The event is 6 p.m. Sunday at Shuck Music Recital Hall in Cape Girardeau.

'What Killed Michael Brown?'

As part of Black History Month, this film is about the shooting in 2014 of a Black teen by a white copy. This tragic death shook America and started the Black Lives Matter Movement. The movie reveals the truth of systematic racism and the death of Michael Brown. The screening will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Theater on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

— From staff reports