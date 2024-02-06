TGI'F' Top Picks 12/31/20

Resolution Challenge 5K, 10K and 1-mile

Start the new year off with a fun, chilly run or walk. The events begin at 10 a.m. New Year's Day at Arena Park. All proceeds support myTeam Triumph. Finisher medals for all participants, age group awards and chili-to-go at the finish line!. For more information and to register, go to www.raceentry.com, or call (920) 664-0411.

Sunday at the Museum

Get up close with the new addition to the dinosaur collection — an Allosaurus skull replica — at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri. Rotating natural history and historical exhibits include life-size dinosaurs, Missouri Dinosaur Discovery, Ice Age, Native American artifacts, Civil War, Mammals of North America, fossils, geology specimens and many other items of interest inside this architectural treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Children's discover and play area and gift shop available. Museum hours are noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call (573) 238-1174.