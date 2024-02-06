TGI'F' Top Picks 12/3/20

16th Annual Christmas Tree exhibit

As the year 2020 comes to an uncertain end, Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg, Missouri, is looking ahead with a "Light to the Future".

The exhibit looks forward with renewed hope for brighter days ahead. Stroll through the trees guided by a "lamp" to light the path throughout the gallery. The exhibit will be open thorugh Jan. 17.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.