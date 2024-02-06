TGI'F' Top Picks 12/3/20

As the year 2020 comes to an uncertain end, Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg, Missouri, is looking ahead with a "Light to the Future".
The exhibit looks forward with renewed hope for brighter days ahead. Stroll through the trees guided by a "lamp" to light the path throughout the gallery. The exhibit will be open thorugh Jan. 17.
Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Deck the halls with boughs of holly. Participants will use nature's resources to create winter wreaths, swags and garlands. Participants provide a grapevine wreath, and the program provides everything else for holiday decorating. The workshops will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.
Call (573) 290-5218 for more information.
Experience a wonderland of festivities during the annual Holiday Christmas Festival in Historic Downtown Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. A cultural celebration of 500 years of holiday themed music performed by renowned musicians from across the region is featured at free performances in historic churches and other downtown venues. Other activities include a Christmas parade, caroling, colonial decorations, free pictures with Santa for the little ones, Art Guild Art Show & Sale, downtown shop refreshments, some historic site open houses and an old-fashioned Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday evening at the Welcome Center. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call (573) 883-7097 for more information.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.