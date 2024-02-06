TGIF — Top picks 12/20/19

Ugly Sweater Run

Dig out your ugly holiday sweater for this 5K. An after-party featuring hot chocolate, a photo booth and Best Ugly Sweater contest will follow the walk or run. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the race begins at 9 a.m., at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. More information: (573) 579-0089.

Winter Solstice Celebration

The Winter Solstice is a time to honor the light, and the darkness, that resides within each of us. The public is invited to celebrate this time of repose with reverence with a contemplative walk through The Labyrinth at 3 p.m. Saturday at Abbey Road Christian Church, 2411 Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau. More information: (573) 335-3422 or abbeyroadchristianchurch.com.