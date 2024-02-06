TGIF — Top picks 12/20/19

Cape Ballroom will host a Christmas dance tonight at the American Legion building, 2731 Thomas Drive in Cape Girardeau. A foxtrot lesson begins at 7:30 p.m., and mixed social dancing goes until 10:45 p.m. tonight. All Christmas music will be played, and revelers are encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters, or Christmas-related accessories. No partner needed. No smoking or alcohol. Snacks, soft drinks and ice water provided. $5 admission at the door. More information: (480) 857-7286 or capeballroom.com.
Dig out your ugly holiday sweater for this 5K. An after-party featuring hot chocolate, a photo booth and Best Ugly Sweater contest will follow the walk or run. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and the race begins at 9 a.m., at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. More information: (573) 579-0089.
The Winter Solstice is a time to honor the light, and the darkness, that resides within each of us. The public is invited to celebrate this time of repose with reverence with a contemplative walk through The Labyrinth at 3 p.m. Saturday at Abbey Road Christian Church, 2411 Abbey Road in Cape Girardeau. More information: (573) 335-3422 or abbeyroadchristianchurch.com.
