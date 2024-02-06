TGI'F' Top Picks 12/10/20

Christmas model train display

Christmas model train display will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Open to the public. Masks required. Donation will be one can of food to Jackson Food Bank. For more information, call (573) 243-0120.

Cape Parks flashlight candy cane hunt

A particular someone has left candy canes all over the grounds of Shawnee Park. Bring your flashlights and find them from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. After we collect candy canes, we will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. You'll even get to make a Christmas list for Santa telling him everything you would like for Christmas! The cost is $5 per child pre-registered, or $8 day of. Parents are not charged admission for this event, but must accompany children. For ages 2 and older. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.

Cape Parks breakfast with Santa

Enjoy breakfast and visit with Santa from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre as he makes a special stop in Cape Girardeau to listen to the holiday wishes of every boy and girl. For ages 12 and younger. Parents are invited to bring their camera to capture this special moment. Purchase tickets online at www.cityofcape.org/breakfastwithsanta, or at Arena Building or Osage Centre (all attendees must purchase a ticket). The cost is $5 per person pre-registered, or $8 per person day of. For more information, call (573) 339-6342.