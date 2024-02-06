All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 10, 2020

TGI'F' Top Picks 12/10/20

Christmas model train display will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Open to the public. Masks required. Donation will be one can of food to Jackson Food Bank. For more information, call (573) 243-0120...

Southeast Missourian

Christmas model train display

Christmas model train display will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Open to the public. Masks required. Donation will be one can of food to Jackson Food Bank. For more information, call (573) 243-0120.

Cape Parks flashlight candy cane hunt

A particular someone has left candy canes all over the grounds of Shawnee Park. Bring your flashlights and find them from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. After we collect candy canes, we will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. You'll even get to make a Christmas list for Santa telling him everything you would like for Christmas! The cost is $5 per child pre-registered, or $8 day of. Parents are not charged admission for this event, but must accompany children. For ages 2 and older. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.

Cape Parks breakfast with Santa

Enjoy breakfast and visit with Santa from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre as he makes a special stop in Cape Girardeau to listen to the holiday wishes of every boy and girl. For ages 12 and younger. Parents are invited to bring their camera to capture this special moment. Purchase tickets online at www.cityofcape.org/breakfastwithsanta, or at Arena Building or Osage Centre (all attendees must purchase a ticket). The cost is $5 per person pre-registered, or $8 per person day of. For more information, call (573) 339-6342.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Candlelit woodwalk

Enjoy the serenity of a winter night as you stroll along our trail at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. We'll light the path for you and provide hot, winter beverages for your enjoyment. After your walk, stop inside the nature center to warm up and view our exhibits. Our trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. Youth and adult groups welcome. For more information, call (573) 290-5218.

The Battle of the Bulge

E. Richard Lipsinsky, amateur historian and veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, will present a talk about the WWII Battle of the Bulge at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri. For more information, call (573) 238-1174

Drive-through live Nativity

Drive-through live Nativity will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran School parking lot. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy