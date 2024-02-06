TGI'F' Top Picks 12/10/20

Christmas model train display will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church. Open to the public. Masks required. Donation will be one can of food to Jackson Food Bank. For more information, call (573) 243-0120.
A particular someone has left candy canes all over the grounds of Shawnee Park. Bring your flashlights and find them from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. After we collect candy canes, we will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. You'll even get to make a Christmas list for Santa telling him everything you would like for Christmas! The cost is $5 per child pre-registered, or $8 day of. Parents are not charged admission for this event, but must accompany children. For ages 2 and older. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.
Enjoy breakfast and visit with Santa from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre as he makes a special stop in Cape Girardeau to listen to the holiday wishes of every boy and girl. For ages 12 and younger. Parents are invited to bring their camera to capture this special moment. Purchase tickets online at www.cityofcape.org/breakfastwithsanta, or at Arena Building or Osage Centre (all attendees must purchase a ticket). The cost is $5 per person pre-registered, or $8 per person day of. For more information, call (573) 339-6342.
Enjoy the serenity of a winter night as you stroll along our trail at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. We'll light the path for you and provide hot, winter beverages for your enjoyment. After your walk, stop inside the nature center to warm up and view our exhibits. Our trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. Youth and adult groups welcome. For more information, call (573) 290-5218.
E. Richard Lipsinsky, amateur historian and veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, will present a talk about the WWII Battle of the Bulge at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri. For more information, call (573) 238-1174
Drive-through live Nativity will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran School parking lot. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church.
