TGI'F' Top Picks 11/5/20

An exhibition of ceramics, metalwork, photography and painting by Southeast Missouri State University students will be on display Friday through Dec. 3 at Forge Gallery in Cape Girardeau.
This inaugural exhibition in the recently opened Forge Gallery highlights the new space and the Southeast students' artwork.
An opening reception will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
This exhibition was curated by Billy Brooks, a Southeast senior art major with an emphasis in sculpture from Caruthersville, Missouri. Brooks has also served as an intern with gallery owner Steve Watkins.
Southeast students exhibiting their artwork include:
The Forge Gallery, located at 509 Morgan Oak St., was conceived and created by local artist Steve Watkins. In addition to the gallery space, the building contains a barroom for private functions and a working forge where Watkins creates a variety of metalwork.
"The Forge Gallery has been re-purposed from its original design as a feed store, which fed your animals, into a space that now feeds your spirit," Watkins said.
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will sponsor Spaghetti Day on Thursday. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arena Building.
The meal includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Meals will be available to eat in or take out, and curbside pick-up will be available from 3 to 7 p.m.
Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus is hosting an "Emoji Me" event from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
This event is free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Participants will receive individual supplies and tools, and materials are not to be shared. Participants may bring their own water and snacks.
Visitors can pick up a crafty brochure of face shapes, hairstyles and facial features to guide them in making quick emojis of themselves and others. Examples will be provided.
Additionally, guests can tour the fine art exhibition "Robert Harding Jr.: Art from the Heart." Harding's works show raw emotion and energy. This exhibition contains adult content.
Crisp Museum is located in the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, located at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.
This living history event will honor veterans past and present. The newly renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors. For the safety of everyone, social distancing and face coverings will be required inside the building.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Wednesday at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau.
While some leaves have already hit the forest floor, the yellow hickories and burgundy oak leaves should still provide us with plenty of color to enjoy. The water is one of the best ways to view leaves as the reflections double the experience! This program is perfect for skill levels. Kayak, paddle and lifejackets will all be provided. Persons younger than 16 years of age must have accompanying adult with them. Meet at the main boat launch on the southwest corner of the lake of County Road 383.
Two sessions will be available — 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. — Saturday.
For more information, call (573) 290-5218.
