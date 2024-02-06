TGI'F' Top Picks 11/5/20

Fall Student Exhibition

An exhibition of ceramics, metalwork, photography and painting by Southeast Missouri State University students will be on display Friday through Dec. 3 at Forge Gallery in Cape Girardeau.

This inaugural exhibition in the recently opened Forge Gallery highlights the new space and the Southeast students' artwork.

An opening reception will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

This exhibition was curated by Billy Brooks, a Southeast senior art major with an emphasis in sculpture from Caruthersville, Missouri. Brooks has also served as an intern with gallery owner Steve Watkins.

Southeast students exhibiting their artwork include:

Amber Huckaba, a junior art major with an emphasis in painting from Fredericktown, Missouri

Seraphina McAteer, a senior art major with an emphasis in ceramics from Cedar Hill, Missouri

Heather Meadows, a senior art major with an emphasis in sculpture from Scott City, Missouri

Melanie Reichert, a junior art major with an emphasis in sculpture from Wildwood, Missouri

John Stringer, a junior art major with an emphasis in digital arts, photography from High Ridge, Missouri

Bella Szabo, a senior art major with an emphasis in ceramics from Springfield, Illinois.

The Forge Gallery, located at 509 Morgan Oak St., was conceived and created by local artist Steve Watkins. In addition to the gallery space, the building contains a barroom for private functions and a working forge where Watkins creates a variety of metalwork.

"The Forge Gallery has been re-purposed from its original design as a feed store, which fed your animals, into a space that now feeds your spirit," Watkins said.

Spaghetti Day

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will sponsor Spaghetti Day on Thursday. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arena Building.

The meal includes spaghetti, mostaccioli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Meals will be available to eat in or take out, and curbside pick-up will be available from 3 to 7 p.m.