TGI'F': Top Picks 11/19/20

The Southeast Missouri Symphony will join forces with the University Choir and Chamber Choir to present "Holiday Concerts for Symphony and Choirs" on Monday and Tuesday.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State University. Face coverings will be required, and social-distancing guidelines will be in place. Due to capacity limits, patrons are encouraged to reserve their seats early.
The program will feature lively and spirited orchestral and choral music in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season. Dr. Sara Edgerton, conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony, will conduct the first half of the program. Dr. Barbara Lamont, director of choral activities, will conduct the second half of the program.
"We are very excited about these upcoming holiday-themed concerts. This has been a very busy and creative semester at River Campus, and we feel that it is appropriate to celebrate the upcoming holidays with these festive and traditional selections," Edgerton said. "The students have worked diligently to prepare this program, and we are looking forward to sharing these choral and orchestral pieces with our audiences."
The symphony will open the concerts with several short selections by Georg Frideric Handel, including his beloved "Rejouissance" from the "Royal Fireworks Suite;" two short selections from "Water Music;" and the Mozart arrangement of the beautiful "Pastorale" movement from "Messiah." Arrangements of Russian and English carols will be performed. The orchestra will also present several movements of the iconic "Nutcracker Suite" by Tchaikovsky and will conclude the first half of the program with Leroy Anderson's beloved "Christmas Festival" medley.
For the second half of the concert, University Choir and Chamber Choir students will present a heartwarming series of short carols drawn from a variety of cultures and traditions. Songs such as "S'Vivion," a Jewish folk song, and "Wassail Song," a traditional song from England, will be presented along with familiar tunes like "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" and "Jingle Bells." A series of short chorales by J.S. Bach will be interlaced throughout the program. Due to Center for Disease Control and Prevention requirements and health protocols, the Choirs will be divided up into smaller 14-singer ensembles to perform these iconic and notable songs.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at www.RiverCampus.org.
The Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum in Altenburg has opened its 16th Annual Christmas Tree exhibit.
The forward-looking theme is "Light to the Future". Stroll through the trees, noticing a "lamp" to light the path throughout the gallery. The exhibit will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 17.
This is an annual favorite featuring original choreography by faculty, guest artists and students providing the variety of dance audiences enjoy.
The concert will include an original masterpiece by American modern dance legend José Limón in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Limón Dance Company. "As long as we lie, hate, envy, and betray, José Limón's work will continue to fascinate."
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Fall is a great time to get out and enjoy nature. Celebrate the falling leaves by taking part in a leaf scavenger hunt. Participants can pick up their leaf booklet and then head outside to discover the many types of leaves on the forest floor. Please remember to wear a mask if you are indoors and practice social distancing.
The event is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.
