October 1, 2020
TGI'F' Top Picks 10/1/20
Southeast Missourian

Grape Stomp at Hemmann Winery

From 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hemmann Winery will hold a grape stomp and live music. Friday is JWR Band performing, Saturday is East End Blend.

Only two teams allowed at a time, per COVID-19 safety measures.

Come get your feet purple!

Tarot readings and tours at the Glenn House

Friday night starting at 6 p.m. at the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, Christy Mershon will give short tarot card readings on the front porch. A $15 donation is suggested.

Also Friday night, walking tours of the Glenn House are available for a $5 donation. Spooky stories and history of the house will be on offer too.

Masks required per Cape Girardeau County Health Department mandate.

Register online at www.glennhouse.org/events

Tour de Cape

From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday is the 21st annual Tour de Cape charity ride. Originating at 43 S. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, the ride will promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation. Majority of proceeds will help the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program provide services to children with disabilities.

Registration $35

History talk

James Baughn, vice president of the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society and webmaster of the Southeast Missourian in addition to his work at rustmedia, will give a talk on the history of the Bloomfield Road at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. Follow along as he retraces the route of this mysterious road, most of which can still be driven today from Cape Girardeau to Bloomfield, Missouri. This free event is part of the Red House Interpretive Center Speaker Series.

Pinktoberfest!

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, shoppers are invited to uptown Jackson to join in on Pinktoberfest!, where participating locations will donate a portion of proceeds to provide free cancer screenings. Locations include: Cobblestone Corner, High Street Station, Stitched and Stamped, Tractors American Classic Grill, The Teal Coyote, SummersLane Boutique, Vitality Market, Fringe Boutique and The Ground-a-Bout.

Heritage Days

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Cape Girardeau Heritage Days will be on at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. This event is free and open to the public for all ages.

Visitors can learn about the Mississippian first peoples; the Civil War; Little River Drainage District; and Emerson Bridge. A recurring curator talk will highlight the Inland Waterways mural by Gary Lucy.

Guest speakers Richard Flentge and Randy Greeves will discuss the highlights of their digital presentations that visitors will be able to view at their leisure.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Southeast's Steel Drum Band led by Shane Mizicko, director of percussion and professor of music, will perform outside the Cultural Arts Center, weather permitting.

As a Trick-Art-Treat activity, visitors can customize moon paintings with glow paint and silhouettes.

Visitors can also participate in the Crisp Museum's annual scavenger hunt for 36 items hidden among the exhibits in the history gallery to win the Cauldron of Candy. The winner will be announced after Oct. 31.

More info: museum@semo.edu, (573) 651-2260

Local News
