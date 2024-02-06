TGI'F' Top Picks 10/1/20

Grape Stomp at Hemmann Winery

From 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Hemmann Winery will hold a grape stomp and live music. Friday is JWR Band performing, Saturday is East End Blend.

Only two teams allowed at a time, per COVID-19 safety measures.

Come get your feet purple!

Tarot readings and tours at the Glenn House

Friday night starting at 6 p.m. at the Glenn House, 325 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, Christy Mershon will give short tarot card readings on the front porch. A $15 donation is suggested.

Also Friday night, walking tours of the Glenn House are available for a $5 donation. Spooky stories and history of the house will be on offer too.

Masks required per Cape Girardeau County Health Department mandate.

Register online at www.glennhouse.org/events

Tour de Cape

From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday is the 21st annual Tour de Cape charity ride. Originating at 43 S. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, the ride will promote bicycling for health, recreation and transportation. Majority of proceeds will help the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program provide services to children with disabilities.

Registration $35