All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 31, 2020

TGIF Top Picks 1/31/20

Get to know Cape Girardeau organization PORCH at this community day, set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. Executive director Julian Watkins will be there to answer questions and mingle...

Southeast Missourian

PORCH Community Day

Get to know Cape Girardeau organization PORCH at this community day, set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. Executive director Julian Watkins will be there to answer questions and mingle.

Red and Black Affair

The Jackson public schools' foundation will hold its annual Red and Black Affair from 6:30 p.m. until midnight Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. The theme is "A glowing time for a great cause." You will enjoy wonderful food, live music and lots of fun. There will be a silent auction. All money raised goes to support the Teaching & Learning Grant fund through the Jackson School District Foundation.

More info: (573) 243-9501

Polar Plunge

NEW LOCATION: Cape County Park North, 2400 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau

Plunge into frigid winter waters and show support for local Special Olympics at this year's Polar Plunge, set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Missouri. Participants must be at least 10 years old and raise a minimum of $75 by event day. The Polar Plunge is a project of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri. Cape Girardeau police department will host.

More info: somo.org

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The big game

Don't forget Super Bowl LIV this Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem, and the halftime shows will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.

'Gianni Schicchi'

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus presents Puccini's comic opera masterpiece, "Gianni Schicchi," at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday in Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets: (573) 651-2265, rivercampus.org

Harlem Globetrotters

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring all-new show "Pushing the Limits" to the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Roster for 7 p.m. Monday includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and woman stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt.

Tickets: showmecenter.biz, (573) 651-5000

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy