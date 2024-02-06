TGIF Top Picks 1/31/20

Get to know Cape Girardeau organization PORCH at this community day, set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. Executive director Julian Watkins will be there to answer questions and mingle.
The Jackson public schools' foundation will hold its annual Red and Black Affair from 6:30 p.m. until midnight Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. The theme is "A glowing time for a great cause." You will enjoy wonderful food, live music and lots of fun. There will be a silent auction. All money raised goes to support the Teaching & Learning Grant fund through the Jackson School District Foundation.
More info: (573) 243-9501
NEW LOCATION: Cape County Park North, 2400 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau
Plunge into frigid winter waters and show support for local Special Olympics at this year's Polar Plunge, set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Missouri. Participants must be at least 10 years old and raise a minimum of $75 by event day. The Polar Plunge is a project of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri. Cape Girardeau police department will host.
More info: somo.org
Don't forget Super Bowl LIV this Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem, and the halftime shows will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time.
Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus presents Puccini's comic opera masterpiece, "Gianni Schicchi," at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday in Bedell Performance Hall, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets: (573) 651-2265, rivercampus.org
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring all-new show "Pushing the Limits" to the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Roster for 7 p.m. Monday includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and woman stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George. Every show features a blend of hilarious hijinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high flying dunks, and a new record-breaking attempt.
Tickets: showmecenter.biz, (573) 651-5000
