TGIF Top Picks 1/31/20

PORCH Community Day

Get to know Cape Girardeau organization PORCH at this community day, set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. Executive director Julian Watkins will be there to answer questions and mingle.

Red and Black Affair

The Jackson public schools' foundation will hold its annual Red and Black Affair from 6:30 p.m. until midnight Saturday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. The theme is "A glowing time for a great cause." You will enjoy wonderful food, live music and lots of fun. There will be a silent auction. All money raised goes to support the Teaching & Learning Grant fund through the Jackson School District Foundation.

More info: (573) 243-9501

Polar Plunge

NEW LOCATION: Cape County Park North, 2400 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau

Plunge into frigid winter waters and show support for local Special Olympics at this year's Polar Plunge, set for 2 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Missouri. Participants must be at least 10 years old and raise a minimum of $75 by event day. The Polar Plunge is a project of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri. Cape Girardeau police department will host.

More info: somo.org