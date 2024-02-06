TGI'F' Top Picks 1/28/21

'Revenge of the Space Pandas'

Leonard "Binky" Rudich and friends, can't get his two-speed clock to work. He hits the two-speed clock with a hammer in a last-ditch effort, hurtling the three children 50 light years away from the earth. The trio encounter Space Pandas who promise to return them home. But, when the Supreme Ruler of the alien planet decides he wants a wool sweater, Binky, Vivian and the wool-covered Bob the Sheep are in for a wild ride. Performances will be at 730 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Rust Flexible Theatre on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

'The Marriage of Figaro'

This classic opera covers a crazy 24 hours in the manor of Count Almaviva. As the servants prepare for the wedding of the principal lady's maid, Susanna, and the head valet, Figaro, we learn the lord of the manor has planned a tryst with Susanna before the night is through. The nobility and staff scheme and scramble at odds in this tangled web of love and power, featuring Mozart's most famous score. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau.