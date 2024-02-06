TGI'F' Top Picks 1/28/21

Leonard "Binky" Rudich and friends, can't get his two-speed clock to work. He hits the two-speed clock with a hammer in a last-ditch effort, hurtling the three children 50 light years away from the earth. The trio encounter Space Pandas who promise to return them home. But, when the Supreme Ruler of the alien planet decides he wants a wool sweater, Binky, Vivian and the wool-covered Bob the Sheep are in for a wild ride. Performances will be at 730 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Rust Flexible Theatre on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
This classic opera covers a crazy 24 hours in the manor of Count Almaviva. As the servants prepare for the wedding of the principal lady's maid, Susanna, and the head valet, Figaro, we learn the lord of the manor has planned a tryst with Susanna before the night is through. The nobility and staff scheme and scramble at odds in this tangled web of love and power, featuring Mozart's most famous score. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau.
Put on some comfy clothes and warm socks, pour a beverage, open your laptops -- and join this virtual evening of fun Saturday. Notre Dame has partnered with 36 Restaurant & Bar, BG's Deli, Seis Amigos and the Southerner to offer carryout meals for those who purchase tickets to the event. The dinners will be scheduled for carryout between 6 and 7 p.m. Lindsey & Landon, Mike Renick and Gunnar Knudtson will be offering live-streamed concert performances that will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be opportunities for those at home to participate and win door prizes. the event supports the school's technology department and helps the school to stay equipped and current in a quickly-changing environment. This year's event will feature an online auction with Winter Extravaganza exclusive auction items such as Smokin' Brothers & Mike Renick Backyard Barbecue Package, Dinner with the bishop, premium seating at graduation and more. Take your chance with our Heads or Tails contest, 50/50 Raffle or Dessert Vote Raffle. A link to registration and online auction items can be found at www.notredamehighschool.org/winter.
The Percussion Ensemble, in collaboration with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, invites the general public to participate in community drumming. This family friendly, hands-on event is open to anyone ages 12 and older. No percussion or drumming experience is necessary. Hand drums will be provided; however, participants are also invited to bring their own. Admission is free. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dobbins River Campus Center, Room 120, at Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.
