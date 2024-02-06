All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 24, 2020

TGIF Top Picks 1/24/20

A Southeast Missouri tradition continues this weekend with the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, tonight and Saturday at Bavarian Halle, 225 Drury Lane in Jackson (Fruitland). Vendors will be on site and Country Mart is catering dinner. Today's performances begin at 2 p.m. and go until 10 p.m., and Saturday has performances from 1 to 10 p.m., with a complete list at bootheelbluegrass.com...

Southeast Missourian

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival

A Southeast Missouri tradition continues this weekend with the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, tonight and Saturday at Bavarian Halle, 225 Drury Lane in Jackson (Fruitland). Vendors will be on site and Country Mart is catering dinner. Today's performances begin at 2 p.m. and go until 10 p.m., and Saturday has performances from 1 to 10 p.m., with a complete list at bootheelbluegrass.com.

When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue bash

The inaugural When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue bash is set for tonight and Saturday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tonight is VIP night, with a competition featuring more than 20 teams from several states on Saturday.

Tickets: showmecenter.biz or (573) 651-5000

Finger weaving workshop

Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, will hold a "Finger Weaving" workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

This event is free for ages 15 and older and is open to the public. Supplies will be provided.

Space is limited. Registration is required by Jan. 24. To register, visit app.semo.edu/genl/DAPS/Application.aspx?app=CrispMuseum.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

More info: (573) 651-2260

Nature and the Arts

Artists who love nature and incorporate it into their work will be at this free event, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

More info: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218

One Night Riot III -- CCW

Cape Championship Wrestling will kick off the new year with One Night Riot, an event that will see 30 wrestlers vie for a guaranteed shot for the CCW championship at the Cape Comic Con Super Show.

Former WWE star Carlito, AEW star Melanie Cruise, and WWE Hall of Fame legend Jimmy Hart will also appear.

The show will be from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets: capewrestling.com

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy