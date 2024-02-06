TGIF Top Picks 1/24/20

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival

A Southeast Missouri tradition continues this weekend with the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, tonight and Saturday at Bavarian Halle, 225 Drury Lane in Jackson (Fruitland). Vendors will be on site and Country Mart is catering dinner. Today's performances begin at 2 p.m. and go until 10 p.m., and Saturday has performances from 1 to 10 p.m., with a complete list at bootheelbluegrass.com.

When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue bash

The inaugural When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue bash is set for tonight and Saturday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tonight is VIP night, with a competition featuring more than 20 teams from several states on Saturday.

Tickets: showmecenter.biz or (573) 651-5000

Finger weaving workshop

Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, will hold a "Finger Weaving" workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

This event is free for ages 15 and older and is open to the public. Supplies will be provided.

Space is limited. Registration is required by Jan. 24. To register, visit app.semo.edu/genl/DAPS/Application.aspx?app=CrispMuseum.