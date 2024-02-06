TGIF Top Picks 1/24/20

A Southeast Missouri tradition continues this weekend with the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, tonight and Saturday at Bavarian Halle, 225 Drury Lane in Jackson (Fruitland). Vendors will be on site and Country Mart is catering dinner. Today's performances begin at 2 p.m. and go until 10 p.m., and Saturday has performances from 1 to 10 p.m., with a complete list at bootheelbluegrass.com.
The inaugural When Pigs Fly indoor barbecue bash is set for tonight and Saturday at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Tonight is VIP night, with a competition featuring more than 20 teams from several states on Saturday.
Tickets: showmecenter.biz or (573) 651-5000
Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, will hold a "Finger Weaving" workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This event is free for ages 15 and older and is open to the public. Supplies will be provided.
Space is limited. Registration is required by Jan. 24. To register, visit app.semo.edu/genl/DAPS/Application.aspx?app=CrispMuseum.
More info: (573) 651-2260
Artists who love nature and incorporate it into their work will be at this free event, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.
More info: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218
Cape Championship Wrestling will kick off the new year with One Night Riot, an event that will see 30 wrestlers vie for a guaranteed shot for the CCW championship at the Cape Comic Con Super Show.
Former WWE star Carlito, AEW star Melanie Cruise, and WWE Hall of Fame legend Jimmy Hart will also appear.
The show will be from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets: capewrestling.com
