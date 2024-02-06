All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 17, 2020

TGIF — Top Picks 1/17/20

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, join the fun at Amy's Toddle Inn, 105 W. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri, for a resolution breaking party. Snacks and music provided. No cover charge. From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, gather around a warm campfire on a cold winter night at the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. All ages are welcome to this free event. No registration is required. Hot chocolate and s'mores provided...

Southeast Missourian

Resolution Breaking Party

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, join the fun at Amy's Toddle Inn, 105 W. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri, for a resolution breaking party. Snacks and music provided. No cover charge.

Campfire Stories

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, gather around a warm campfire on a cold winter night at the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. All ages are welcome to this free event. No registration is required. Hot chocolate and s'mores provided.

More info: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Live Stand-Up Comedy

Henry Phillips will perform live stand-up comedy at 7:30 tonight and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He has appeared on "Comedy Central Presents," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and nationwide radio performances. Critical acclaim has greeted his comedy albums, and his YouTube channel, featuring tutorial cooking series "Henry's Kitchen," is popular.

More info: n2ocomedy.com, (573) 803-3003

Civil War Roundtable

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Guest speaker Dub Suedekum will present "The Sinking of the Sultana," a naval disaster which caused the deaths of more people than the Titanic's sinking, and was largely overlooked at the time since the war had just ended and President Lincoln had recently been assassinated.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy