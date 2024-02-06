TGIF — Top Picks 1/17/20

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, join the fun at Amy's Toddle Inn, 105 W. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri, for a resolution breaking party. Snacks and music provided. No cover charge.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, gather around a warm campfire on a cold winter night at the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. All ages are welcome to this free event. No registration is required. Hot chocolate and s'mores provided.
More info: mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents, (573) 290-5218
Henry Phillips will perform live stand-up comedy at 7:30 tonight and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He has appeared on "Comedy Central Presents," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and nationwide radio performances. Critical acclaim has greeted his comedy albums, and his YouTube channel, featuring tutorial cooking series "Henry's Kitchen," is popular.
More info: n2ocomedy.com, (573) 803-3003
At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Guest speaker Dub Suedekum will present "The Sinking of the Sultana," a naval disaster which caused the deaths of more people than the Titanic's sinking, and was largely overlooked at the time since the war had just ended and President Lincoln had recently been assassinated.
