TGIF — Top Picks 1/17/20

Live Stand-Up Comedy

Henry Phillips will perform live stand-up comedy at 7:30 tonight and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He has appeared on "Comedy Central Presents," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and nationwide radio performances. Critical acclaim has greeted his comedy albums, and his YouTube channel, featuring tutorial cooking series "Henry's Kitchen," is popular.

More info: n2ocomedy.com, (573) 803-3003

Civil War Roundtable

At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. Guest speaker Dub Suedekum will present "The Sinking of the Sultana," a naval disaster which caused the deaths of more people than the Titanic's sinking, and was largely overlooked at the time since the war had just ended and President Lincoln had recently been assassinated.

