TGI'F' Top Picks 1/14/21

Thirty-minute prayers and meditative walk to send out good will and positivity to Cape Girardeau and the world will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Capaha Park. Rain or shine or cold. Attendees are welcome to share any life- or spirit-affirming prayers, readings, songs or quotes. The group will gather at or near Shelter 3, West End Boulevard and Normal Avenue. For more information, call (573) 290-2453.
The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at 4-H Barn at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The church is offering free food for children 18 years and under, and the distributions occur every Monday while supplies last.
For more information, call (573) 335-5531.
During this time of year, colder weather makes us long for some of those favorite dishes Mom made. Join HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau at 6 p.m. Monday to learn how good lighter versions of these tasty, soothing morsels can be. Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond. Cost is $5 for HealthPoint members and non-members. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573)986-4440.
