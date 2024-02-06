All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 14, 2021
TGI'F' Top Picks 1/14/21
Thirty-minute prayers and meditative walk to send out good will and positivity to Cape Girardeau and the world will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Capaha Park. Rain or shine or cold. Attendees are welcome to share any life- or spirit-affirming prayers, readings, songs or quotes. The group will gather at or near Shelter 3, West End Boulevard and Normal Avenue. For more information, call (573) 290-2453...
Southeast Missourian

Cape Prayers

Thirty-minute prayers and meditative walk to send out good will and positivity to Cape Girardeau and the world will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Capaha Park. Rain or shine or cold. Attendees are welcome to share any life- or spirit-affirming prayers, readings, songs or quotes. The group will gather at or near Shelter 3, West End Boulevard and Normal Avenue. For more information, call (573) 290-2453.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bethel Assembly's USDA Food Distribution

The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at 4-H Barn at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The church is offering free food for children 18 years and under, and the distributions occur every Monday while supplies last.

For more information, call (573) 335-5531.

Healthy Cooking: Comfort Foods

During this time of year, colder weather makes us long for some of those favorite dishes Mom made. Join HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau at 6 p.m. Monday to learn how good lighter versions of these tasty, soothing morsels can be. Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond. Cost is $5 for HealthPoint members and non-members. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573)986-4440.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy