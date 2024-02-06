TGI'F' Top Picks 1/14/21

Bethel Assembly's USDA Food Distribution

The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at 4-H Barn at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The church is offering free food for children 18 years and under, and the distributions occur every Monday while supplies last.

For more information, call (573) 335-5531.

Healthy Cooking: Comfort Foods

During this time of year, colder weather makes us long for some of those favorite dishes Mom made. Join HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau at 6 p.m. Monday to learn how good lighter versions of these tasty, soothing morsels can be. Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond. Cost is $5 for HealthPoint members and non-members. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573)986-4440.