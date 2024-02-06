TGIF — SuperShow, Ebb and Flow, and more coming up

If you've ever settled in for the evening with a glass of wine and a good book, you know the inspiration behind a new venture: Books on Tap, a social book club, brainchild of the Cape Girardeau Public Library staff and hosted by Ebb and Flow Fermentations at 11 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape.

The library has had a book club in the past, adult services director Whitney Burton said.

"We looked at ways to make it more interesting or enticing," Burton said, and she approached chef DeWayne Schaaf, owner of Ebb and Flow. "We're excited to be partnering with someone who's also excited about what we're doing, and hopefully give people a bit more awareness of what he's doing with his business as well."

Schaaf said the book club is right in line with the atmosphere and dynamic he wants to build at Ebb and Flow.

"We wanted to use it as a space of conversation, and I like that they're going to use it as such," Schaaf said of the book club.

In the European tradition, Schaaf said, a bar was certainly a place that served alcohol, but it was more of a community center, a place where patrons could congregate and catch up with one another.

"We're going for a place for people to come in, not be distracted by electronics, and connect person to person," Schaaf said, adding if any other groups of this nature are looking for a place to meet, Schaaf is looking to grow that aspect of the business.

Burton said the revamped book club's first meeting is about getting to know each other and discussing the format.

"The staff member who will run this has a couple of ideas to shake this up," Burton said. "Maybe people wouldn't necessarily all read the same book, but might read from the same genre. But if people want the more traditional book club format, we could do that. We've been brainstorming ideas."

Food and drink will be available for purchase at the event, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. The library's Adult Services has more information: (573) 334-5279, ext. 113, or as@capelibrary.org.