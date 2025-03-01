TG Missouri donates to local organizations

PERRYVILLE — TG Missouri Corporation has announced donations given to six local organizations in December 2024 and January 2025, with a focus on community and family. Michelle Patrick, Interior Exterior vice president, and Rhonda Ruark, senior general manager of human resources, personally delivered the checks.
Donations were presented to Christyn Buchanan with EMAA Perry County Head Start; Heather Irvin with Holiday Residential Care; Mindy McClanahan and Devon Huff with The Estates of Perryville; Patty Weisbrod with Independence Health System; Maranda Morris and Tracy Miller with The Cottage Domestic Violence Shelter; and Jenn Farmer with Southeast Missouri Pets.
