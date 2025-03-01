All sections
NewsMarch 1, 2025

TG Missouri donates to local organizations

TG Missouri Corporation is supporting community and family by donating to six local organizations, including EMAA Perry County Head Start and The Cottage Domestic Violence Shelter, in December 2024 and January 2025.

Submitted
Christyn Buchanan, left, site manager of EMAA Perry County Head Start receives a check from Michelle Patrick, TGMO Interior Exterior vice president.
Heather Irvin, left, staff member of Holiday Residential Care, receives a check from Michelle Patrick, TGMO Interior Exterior vice president.
Michelle Patrick, left, TGMO Interior Exterior vice president, presents a check to Mindy McClanahan, activities director, and Devon Huff, administrator of The Estates of Perryville.
Michelle Patrick, TGMO Interior Exterior vice president, presents a check to Patty Weisbrod, activities director at Independence Health System.
Michelle Patrick, TGMO Interior Exterior vice president, presents a check to Maranda Morris, executive director and Tracy Miller, shelter director of The Cottage Domestic Violence Shelter.
Jenn Farmer, left, executive director of Southeast Missouri Pets, receives a check from Rhonda Rhark, TGMO Human Resources Senior General Manager.
PERRYVILLE — TG Missouri Corporation has announced donations given to six local organizations in December 2024 and January 2025, with a focus on community and family. Michelle Patrick, Interior Exterior vice president, and Rhonda Ruark, senior general manager of human resources, personally delivered the checks.

Donations were presented to Christyn Buchanan with EMAA Perry County Head Start; Heather Irvin with Holiday Residential Care; Mindy McClanahan and Devon Huff with The Estates of Perryville; Patty Weisbrod with Independence Health System; Maranda Morris and Tracy Miller with The Cottage Domestic Violence Shelter; and Jenn Farmer with Southeast Missouri Pets.

