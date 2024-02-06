Text messages among Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members show tension regarding the board’s search for a new superintendent.

Provided to the Southeast Missourian through a state Sunshine Law request, the texts reveal board members Paul Cairns and Veronica Langston questioning the group’s process to replace superintendent Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in late January. The board set an application window that opened Feb. 1 and closed Feb. 13 — nine business days — and an initial hiring target date within February. That date has since been extended because interviews with the two candidates — one internal; one external; neither publicly identified — for the position occurred Tuesday, Feb. 28. Board members have indicated they intend to hire the next superintendent Tuesday, March 7.

The messages

The texts begin Jan. 31, and for several days addressed issues such as the process timeline, possible interview dates and “required” and “preferred” qualifications.

The group met Feb. 9, in closed session, to continue those discussions. In the aftermath of that meeting, the text messages show some disagreement with the timeline of the process and how much flexibility to allow for all board members to attend candidate interviews.

In a Feb. 10 text, board member Kyle McDonald objected to pushing the interviews beyond February:

“I understand the desire to have all board members present for the interviews but I think it is a mistake to wait an extra week. That puts the first interview after the next board meeting which means it could be well into March before we have a decision on the next superintendent. There are already some grumblings of uncertainty amongst our administrators and staff and I believe that the longer the wait the greater the likelihood that we loose (sic) some good people.”

Board member Cairns responded that same day:

“The idea that staff members are ‘already some grumblings of uncertainty amongst our administrators and staff’ is an indication that we’ve done a poor job of establishing and/or communicating appropriate expectations. It isn’t helpful that we are doing this in February based on an unexpected retirement in late January, but the idea that we should slam through a process that puts in place a new superintendent in record time is wildly inappropriate in my view. This decision is too important for our district to simply hold a coronation for an internal candidate in my view.”

Also on Feb. 10, McDonald contended the candidates should only sit for one interview:

“Multiple interviews are unrealistic. It is a lot of stress for a candidate to do it once, let alone expect them to go through the process multiple times.”

Board member Casey Cook disagreed with McDonald:

“We just hired a new COO (basically the same job as superintendent, premium job, premium pay for premium responsibilities) and we interviewed the candidates multiple times by multiple groups. I would also say if a candidate is stressed by multiple interviews (which in my opinion a good interview is a conversation) with the group that is supposed to have a candid and open relationship with that might be telling.”