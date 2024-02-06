Texas pilot-training company firming up plans to come to Cape

Denton, Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG) plans to move into 1,400-square-feet of rented office space at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport around April 1, according to airport manager Katrina Amos, as the company prepares to start a degree program at Southeast Missouri State University to educate and train aviation pilots.

Amos, who became manager of the facility in northern Scott County in February, said USAG is also going to rent 1,700-square-feet of hangar space for maintenance.

USAG will bring as many as three Cessna 172 aircraft to the airport by July 1.

“We like to keep an eight-to-one ratio of students to aircraft and we are hoping for 20-to-25 students in the first class,” said USAG executive vice president Mark Taylor on Monday.

“They prefer to park the planes outside on the ramp unless there is inclement weather,” Amos added.

U.S. Aviation signed a partnership agreement Dec. 4 with airport officials and Southeast to launch a four-year Professional Pilot degree program at the university beginning in the fall semester.

It is Southeast’s second foray in off-the-ground education.

Four years ago, the university started an unmanned aircraft systems (drone) degree program.

“(U.S. Aviation) will have a break room and will occupy multiple offices in Hangar 71,” said Amos, who added the company will sign a five-year lease.

Hangar 71 is also known as Commander Hangar.