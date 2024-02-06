Texas men arrested in Cape Co.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers took two Texas men into custody Wednesday night for alleged drug offenses.
A Patrol report said troopers arrested Preston Mason, 33, and Perry Mason, 34, both of Arlington, Texas, at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County.
They cited Preston Mason for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display valid plates and Perry Masson for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Both were taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.
