Texas man arrested in Cape Co.

A Texas man was arrested Monday morning in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Reginald Robinson, 34, of Frisco, Texas, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and folowing too close.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
