FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A Texas man shot and wounded two deputies during a traffic stop before they returned fire and killed him, authorities said Monday.

The Callaway County deputy initiated a traffic stop around 3:35 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70, the county's sheriff's office said in a news release. A second deputy arrived a short time later.

Deputies learned that the driver, a 37-year-old man from Texas, had several felony warrants for alleged drug trafficking and assaulting a law officer. A short time later, deputies notified dispatchers that the man was resisting arrest, then reported shots fired.