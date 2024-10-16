All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 14, 2024

Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop

A Texas man with felony warrants was killed after shooting two deputies during a Missouri traffic stop. The deputies, who returned fire, are in stable condition. Investigation is ongoing.

AP News, Associated Press
story image illustation

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A Texas man shot and wounded two deputies during a traffic stop before they returned fire and killed him, authorities said Monday.

The Callaway County deputy initiated a traffic stop around 3:35 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70, the county's sheriff's office said in a news release. A second deputy arrived a short time later.

Deputies learned that the driver, a 37-year-old man from Texas, had several felony warrants for alleged drug trafficking and assaulting a law officer. A short time later, deputies notified dispatchers that the man was resisting arrest, then reported shots fired.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The driver shot the deputies, who returned fire and shot him, said Curtis Hall, the county's chief deputy.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Both deputies were in stable condition, Hall said. Authorities haven't released the names of anyone involved.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control will investigate the shooting.

Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy