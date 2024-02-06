All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 19, 2017
Tests checking for asbestos in charred St. Louis warehouse
ST. LOUIS — Officials are testing for asbestos among the debris left from a massive St. Louis warehouse fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported federal Environmental Protection Agency personnel and contractors gathered samples Friday in areas around the collapsed remains of Park Warehouse Service. ...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Officials are testing for asbestos among the debris left from a massive St. Louis warehouse fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported federal Environmental Protection Agency personnel and contractors gathered samples Friday in areas around the collapsed remains of Park Warehouse Service.

EPA on-scene coordinator Heath Smith said test results would be available by Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Smith said the charred debris does not necessarily present a hazard, but advised nearby residents not to touch it until further notice.

The agency was prompted to look into asbestos concerns after requests for testing were relayed through the St. Louis Department of Health and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The fire broke out Wednesday, with smoke visible for miles. It took fire crews until Thursday to extinguish the flames.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy