Tests checking for asbestos in charred St. Louis warehouse

Smith said the charred debris does not necessarily present a hazard, but advised nearby residents not to touch it until further notice.

The agency was prompted to look into asbestos concerns after requests for testing were relayed through the St. Louis Department of Health and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The fire broke out Wednesday, with smoke visible for miles. It took fire crews until Thursday to extinguish the flames.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com