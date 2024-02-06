Testimony focuses on man who confessed to killing Sheila Box

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Testimony on Thursday centered around Romanze Mosby, the man who confessed to the 2000 murder of Sheila Box, during the second day of David Robinson’s case review.

Robinson was convicted in 2001 of killing Box in Sikeston, Missouri.

He continues to serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole but is hoping a series of hearings going on now will lead to his exoneration.

Four witnesses testified during the first day, but this time, only two were called before Judge Darrell Missey of Jefferson County, whom the Missouri Supreme Court named special master and tasked with studying the case evidence.

Both witnesses were men formerly incarcerated with Mosby, also of Sikeston, who confessed on tape in 2004 to killing Box.

Because no physical evidence ever has linked Robinson to the crime, Mosby’s confession lent a significant boost to Robinson’s continued efforts to prove his innocence.

The taped confession, however, thus far has been insufficient in that regard, because Mosby refused to authorize it formally and killed himself in 2009 after reading about a new Robinson appeal in a newspaper article.

Mosby’s suicide came just two months before he was due to be released from prison.

Vincent Hines is escorted out of the Jefferson County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after testifying during the second of six days of testimony before a special master appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday in Hillsboro, Missouri. Laura Simon ~ Southeast Missourian

Michael Richardson and Vincent Hines were called to bolster that confession’s credibility by recalling times Mosby discussed the Box shooting with them while in prison.

Richardson recalled being incarcerated with Mosby from about 2002 to 2005 in South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri.

Richardson, who grew up in Sikeston, said he was familiar with the Mosby and Robinson families — including Romanze and David — and had heard talk Robinson was doing time for a murder Mosby committed.

“Rumor was that detectives had come from Sikeston to speak with him (Mosby),” Richardson said. “And actually got him to confess to [the Box murder].”

But Richardson said Mosby approached him on the prison yard and told him the detectives were actually mad because he refused to tell them anything.

Mosby approached Richardson again, this time to talk about manslaughter.

Richardson was serving time for manslaughter, and Mosby probed him about the legal difference between manslaughter and murder.

Justin Robinson speaks with his brother, David Robinson's attorneys Jonathan Potts, Jim Wyrsch, Charles Weiss and Stephen Snodgrass after the second of six days of testimony Thursday at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Missouri. Laura Simon ~ Southeast Missourian

Richardson said Mosby then told him about shooting “the white lady that David Robinson is locked up for ... [Mosby] didn’t actually say Sheila Box.”

“[He] came out with it as if it was eating him up on the inside, and he needed to tell someone he could trust,” Richardson said.