Tenured SEMO prof to be visiting faculty at Air Force Academy

Charles D. McAllister, Ph.D., who has taught at Southeast Missouri State University for 16 years as an authority on quantitative business methods, will spend his upcoming sabbatical year teaching as a "Distinguished Visiting Professor" at U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado — a posting beginning in July.

McAllister — who has no personal military background — said he is unaware of any other Southeast faculty member who has been invited to teach at any U.S. service academy during his time at SEMO.

Challenge

"The Eagle Scout in me has always had tremendous respect for the military. I'm honored, I'm humbled and a little nervous about the opportunity," noted McAllister, a Nebraska native. "I think of myself as a good teacher and educator but I'm nervous about whether I will perform at the level (USAFA) expects. Those academy cadets are all essentially honor students and are among the best of the best. I'm looking forward to a classroom environment with high ability students and figuring out how to motivate them."

Noting his USAFA class assignments have not been made, the SEMO educator said he expects to teach data science, data analytics, and classes in "the data-informed decision-making area."

McAllister has held several positions at Southeast — including former interim dean of the Harrison College of Business and as one-time vice provost and dean of graduate studies.

"I just got the feeling after all the roles I've had at Southeast that it was probably a time for a little bit of a break," he said.