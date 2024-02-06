All sections
NewsMarch 17, 2022

Tenured SEMO prof to be visiting faculty at Air Force Academy

Charles D. McAllister, Ph.D., who has taught at Southeast Missouri State University for 16 years as an authority on quantitative business methods, will spend his upcoming sabbatical year teaching as a "Distinguished Visiting Professor" at U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado -- a posting beginning in July...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Charles D. McAllister, interim chairman and professor of the computer science department at Southeast Missouri State University, will spend a sabbatical year teaching at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Charles D. McAllister, interim chairman and professor of the computer science department at Southeast Missouri State University, will spend a sabbatical year teaching at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Charles D. McAllister, Ph.D., who has taught at Southeast Missouri State University for 16 years as an authority on quantitative business methods, will spend his upcoming sabbatical year teaching as a "Distinguished Visiting Professor" at U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) in Colorado Springs, Colorado — a posting beginning in July.

McAllister — who has no personal military background — said he is unaware of any other Southeast faculty member who has been invited to teach at any U.S. service academy during his time at SEMO.

Challenge

"The Eagle Scout in me has always had tremendous respect for the military. I'm honored, I'm humbled and a little nervous about the opportunity," noted McAllister, a Nebraska native. "I think of myself as a good teacher and educator but I'm nervous about whether I will perform at the level (USAFA) expects. Those academy cadets are all essentially honor students and are among the best of the best. I'm looking forward to a classroom environment with high ability students and figuring out how to motivate them."

Noting his USAFA class assignments have not been made, the SEMO educator said he expects to teach data science, data analytics, and classes in "the data-informed decision-making area."

McAllister has held several positions at Southeast — including former interim dean of the Harrison College of Business and as one-time vice provost and dean of graduate studies.

"I just got the feeling after all the roles I've had at Southeast that it was probably a time for a little bit of a break," he said.

USAFA

McAllister said he also explored a potential visiting faculty role at U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

"I've always loved the mountains, though, and Colorado Springs is absolutely gorgeous," said McAllister, who earned his doctoral degree at Penn State University.

"(USAFA) seemed as excited about having me as I was in joining them for the 2022-2023 academic year," he added, noting he is hopeful his upcoming year-long experience will "open a door" for other SEMO faculty to have visiting USAFA teaching posts in the future.

McAllister said he anticipates returning to the Cape Girardeau campus in May 2023.

The Air Force Academy is the youngest of the nation's five service academies, having graduated its first class in 1959.

Since 2012, nearly 20% of each incoming USAFA class does not graduate, according to a report by the Colorado Springs Independent newspaper.

The school, located immediately north of Colorado Springs, educates officer cadets for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.

USAFA is reported to be one of the largest tourist attractions in the Centennial State, drawing approximately 1 million unique visitors annually.

