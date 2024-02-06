Tensions high between Missouri governor, lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers' frustrations with Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his constant criticism of "career politicians" in the state Capitol are boiling over during a special legislative session he called on abortion.

Senators spent hours at the start of the session Monday complaining about the governor, and a bipartisan coalition is calling for a legislative investigation of him over a campaign-finance reporting violation.

Ash Grove Republican Rep. Mike Moon on Monday posted a video of himself on Facebook as he butchered a chicken at his farm, work he said was interrupted by the special session.

"But like any good career politician," Moon said, pausing to cut off the hen's head, "when I get the call, I'm going back to work."

Greitens campaigned on his status as a political outsider and pledged to "clean up Jefferson City," which he said is filled with corrupt, career politicians. That criticism didn't stop after Greitens took office in January, and it's led to tensions with the lawmakers he depends upon to pass his agenda.

This is the second time the governor has called lawmakers back to the Capitol since the end of the annual session in May. Before the last special session, which focused on luring steel mill and aluminum smelter jobs to Southeast Missouri, Greitens said in a statement "some career politicians failed to do their jobs" by not passing legislation during the regular session. He said he was "canceling their summer vacations and calling a special session to get this done."

Republican Sen. Bob Dixon of Springfield said Greitens' rhetoric "poisoned the well" and hurt his relationship with lawmakers.

"It really has been a consistent poisoning from really throughout the campaign and it did not change when he came to the building," said Dixon, one of the senators asking for an investigation of Greitens.

A resolution filed by Kansas City Democratic Sen. Jason Holsman asks for an investigation of how Greitens' campaign used a donor list from a charity Greitens' helped found and that wasn't originally listed in campaign-finance reports. Greitens' campaign was fined for failing to report use of the donor list. The charity helps veterans transition to the private sector through volunteer work.

The charity, The Mission Continues, says it did not give the list to the campaign. The campaign has not said how it got the list.

The resolution also claims there is coordination between the governor's office and a not-for-profit, A New Missouri, that promotes the governor's agenda.