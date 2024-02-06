Tennessee woman charged with assault following Cape County crash

The other driver involved in the wreck told the trooper that Stanley's Jeep was traveling behind her in the left lane, caught up to her and moved into the right lane. The victim said the Jeep Cherokee rammed into the side of her vehicle and forced her into the median. Once the vehicles stopped, the victim stated that Stanley exited her Jeep and started yelling at her and was banging her hands on her car. The victim said Stanley told her to "take her ass back to Memphis."

According to the probable-cause statement, Stanley "informed me she just wanted to be at peace." She stated she did "not want people from Memphis, Tennessee, coming to where I am or wherever I am. I just want to be at peace. I did not know that car was there, and I was driving. I am tired." The trooper said Stanley told him she was trying to take her children to St. Louis and did not want people following her. The trooper said Stanley became uncooperative.

"I was not able to get any other information from Stanley," the trooper said, adding she would switch between giggling and being angry. Another person at the scene told the officer Stanley had made suicidal comments. She was taken to a local hospital, treated for her injuries and placed on a psychiatric hold.

The probable-cause statement stated that at the time of the wreck, the victim was traveling approximately 83 mph. Both vehicles were northbound. The trooper's investigation determined the Jeep Cherokee caught up to the Nissan and changed into the right lane from the left lane, and began passing the Nissan on the right. The Cherokee then traveled into the left lane and struck the Nissan, according to the officer's statement. The victim requested assault charges be sent to Cape Girardeau County. The victim was not injured.