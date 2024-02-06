Tennessee woman arrested locally

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Tennessee woman in Cape Girardeau County on a felony warrant.
According to a patrol report, Amber Ebernickel, 35, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was taken into custody at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on a Sullivan County, Tennessee, probation violation warrant. She was cited for resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and held.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.