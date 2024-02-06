Tenmile looks to add balcony to old Esquire Theater building

Cape Girardeau City Council approved a license and indemnity agreement with Tenmile Holdings LLC on Monday, April 15, for the installation of a marquee sign and awning with column posts for the old Esquire Theater building.

The building was once a Cape Girardeau movie theater but is now being renovated to hold office and retail space. The renovation project is led by the owner of Tenmile Holdings LLC, Ben Traxel.

The agreement gives the responsibilities, conditions and liabilities to Tenmile for those additions to the building. Traxel said its preference is to not add the support columns on the sidewalk for the building but to have the approval.

“Structurally, we would prefer not to do them, obviously to have an open end there. But if we have to put two columns in though, they’ll still look OK. But if I don’t have to do them, that’d be great,” Traxel said.